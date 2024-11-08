Trump presents 10-point plan to dismantle and de-weaponize the ‘Deep State’

The president-elect said ‘the departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled, so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives, Christians, or the left’s political enemies.’

(LifeSiteNews) — In a stirring video presentation, President-elect Donald J. Trump issued a 10-point plan promising to radically dismantle and de-weaponize the “Deep State,” and send much of what is left “of the sprawling federal bureaucracy to new locations outside the Washington Swamp” to “places filled with patriots who love America.”

Trump’s announcement sent shockwaves of fear and anxiety throughout the nation’s capital.

As part of Trump’s plan, he promises to “clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus. The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled, so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives, Christians, or the left’s political enemies.”

He also proposes to expose the “abuses of power that have been tearing our country apart”; to “establish a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ to declassify and publish all documents on Deep State spying, censorship, and corruption”; and to “monitor our intelligence agencies to ensure they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American people.”

Once his new administration begins, Trump said he would “push a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress.”

Donald Trump’s plan to dismantle the Deep State. 1. “Immediately reissue my 2020 executive order, restoring the President’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats.” 2. “Clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus.” 3. “Totally reform… pic.twitter.com/Xhg297uWCe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 8, 2024

In President-elect Trump’s own words:

Here is my plan to dismantle the Deep State and reclaim our democracy from Washington corruption once and for all. First, I will immediately reissue my 2020 executive order restoring the President’s authority to remove rogue bureaucrats, and I will wield that power very aggressively. Second, we will clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus. The departments and agencies that have been weaponized will be completely overhauled, so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives, Christians, or the left’s political enemies. Third, we will totally reform FISA courts which are so corrupt that the judges seemingly do not care when they’re lied to in warrant applications.” Fourth, to expose the hoaxes and abuses of power that have been tearing our country apart. We will establish a ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’ to declassify and publish all documents on Deep State spying, censorship, and corruption. Fifth, we will launch a major crackdown on government leakers who collude with the fake news to deliberately weave false narratives and to subvert our government and our democracy. When possible, we will press criminal charges. Sixth: We will make every Inspector General’s office independent and physically separated from the departments they oversee so they do not become the protectors of the Deep State.” Seventh, I will ask Congress to establish an independent auditing system to continually monitor our intelligence agencies to ensure they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American people, or that they are not spying on someone’s campaign like they spied on my campaign.” Eighth, we will continue the effort launched by the Trump administration to move parts of the sprawling federal bureaucracy to new locations outside the Washington Swamp. Just as I moved the Bureau of Land Management to Colorado, as many as one hundred thousand government positions could be moved out — immediately — to places filled with patriots who love America. Ninth: I will work to ban federal bureaucrats from taking jobs at the companies they deal with and that they regulate.” Finally, I will push a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress.” This is how I will shatter the Deep State and restore government that is controlled by the people and for the people.

Share











