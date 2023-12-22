Trump promises federal task force to fight anti-Christian persecution and bias

The former president and 2024 candidate referred to the treatment of Catholics and Christians by the Biden administration's Department of Justice and also mentioned parents opposing the 'filth' being taught in schools.

DES MOINES, Iowa (LifeSiteNews) – Former President Donald Trump vowed that “when back in the oval office” he will “immediately end the war on Christians.”

The promise came in an Iowa rally this week leading up to the state’s Republican caucus in January. Noting the persecution and weaponization of the Biden administration against Christians, in particular Catholics, Trump denounced the mobilization of FBI SWAT teams against pro-lifers, saying:

“Under Crooked Joe Biden, Christians and Americans of faith are being persecuted — and government has been weaponized against religion like never before. Biden and his corrupt Department of Injustice have sent SWAT teams to arrest pro-life activists,” he said, in reference to Catholic father and pro-lifer Mark Houck, who was arrested at gunpoint by the FBI at his home in front his young children last year.

“They’ve targeted conservative parents at school board meetings who don’t want filth,” Trump continued.

He denounced the targeting of conservative parents at school board meetings “who don’t want filth taught to their children,” referring pornographic sex-ed material and LGBT propaganda within school curricula.

“It’s filth, what they’re teaching to children in schools. It’s filth,” he said.

“And now the Communists, Marxists, and Fascists are going hard after Catholics, even plotting to send spies into Catholic churches,” Trump noted, referring to the infamous Richmond Office FBI anti-Catholic memo instruct various field offices to send agents into Latin Mass parishes to spy on “dangerous” radical traditional Catholics.

Trump promised to set up a task force commissioned to fight anti-Christian persecution and bias and vowed to overhaul the Department of Justice.

“When I am back in the White House, never again will your government be used to target Christians and other religious believers. Upon taking office, I will create a new federal task force on fighting anti-Christian bias to be led by a fully reformed Department of Justice,” Trump posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The Iowa Republican caucus will take place on Jan. 15, 2024.

On Tuesday, Colorado’s highest court ruled 4-3 that Trump was ineligible for the presidency under the Disqualification Clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which says that “[n]o person” may “hold any office” who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the United States, “or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy vowed to remove himself from the Colorado primary ballot if Trump’s removal by the Colorado Supreme Court is allowed to take effect, a gesture that fellow candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rebuked as unnecessarily giving Democrats what they really want.

DeSantis suggested for his part that Biden could be barred from the 2024 primary ballots of conservative states following the logic of the Colorado Supreme Court’s Tuesday night decision to disqualify Trump from the contest due to his alleged involvement in an “insurrection.”

