Trump promises to ‘always protect women’s sports’ during commencement speech

'As long as I’m president, we will always protect women’s sports. Men will not play in women’s sports,' Trump told graduates of the University of Alabama.

(LifeSiteNews) — During his commencement speech at the University of Alabama, President Donald Trump vowed to always protect women’s sports from the unfair intrusion of gender-confused males.

“As long as I’m president, we will always protect women’s sports. Men will not play in women’s sports,” the president declared to thunderous, prolonged applause and cheers from the Alabama grads and their families. “No way!”

“They say that’s an 80/20 issue,” Trump said. “No, it’s a 97/3 issue.”

“No, men will not be playing in women’s sports,” he reiterated, noting that early in his current administration he had issued a “very powerful executive order” banning males from participating in women’s sports.

.@POTUS: “As long as I’m President, we will always protect women’s sports. Men will NOT play in women’s sports.” pic.twitter.com/NHwFUguZf8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

The president, who had entered the university’s Coleman Coliseum to loud chants of “USA! USA!” also told the graduating class, “Don’t consider yourself a victim. Consider yourself a winner.”

“In recent years, too many of our young people have been taught to think of themselves as victims and blame people and (become) angry,” Trump said. “But in America we reject the idea that anyone is born a victim.”

“Our heroes are the ones who take charge of their own destiny, make their own luck, and determine their own fate, despite the odds, despite all odds,” he explained.

In many cases, “They’re given little chance of success and they become the most successful people in the world,” he said. “Whether you were born rich or poor, black or white, male or female, in America anyone can be a winner.”

“If you want to change the world, you have to have the courage to be an outsider,” he advised.

Paradoxically, Trump’s recommitment to protecting women’s sports came just as his administration backed down on freezing federal funds to Maine’s child nutrition program due to the state’s refusal to comply with the president’s executive order banning males from competing in girls’ school sports.

Share











