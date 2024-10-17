Trump promises to ban males from competing in women’s sports if re-elected

During a town hall with female voters, Donald Trump promised to ban men from competing in women’s sports, citing concerns over physical advantages and safety risks, if he’s re-elected next month.

(LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump told Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner this week that he will ensure that gender confused men are not allowed to play sports against women athletes.

“You just ban it,” he said. “It’s a man playing in the (women’s) game.”

“You just ban it. The president bans it. You just don’t let it happen.” Former President Trump gave a quick and simple solution for how he would solve the issue of biological men in women’s sports during a ‘@FaulknerFocus‘ town hall with female voters. | @HARRISFAULKNER pic.twitter.com/CqalYFgCER — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 16, 2024

Trump made the remarks during a town hall Wednesday night that featured an exclusively female audience. Faulkner had asked them to raise their hands if they were “worried about biological men and boys competing against women and girls in sports,” at which the entire room lifted their arms in agreement.

Male competitors playing against women’s teams has become a particularly dangerous fad in recent years.

As reported by LifeSiteNews in February, a girls basketball squad in Massachusetts forfeited a game at halftime because a gender-confused male player on the opposing team had injured three of its players, causing the remaining teammates to fear for their safety.

Just this month the University of Nevada women’s volleyball team forfeited a match against San Jose State instead of taking the court because a male – whose spikes reach an estimated 80 miles per hour – is on their roster.

In 2022, a female high school volleyballer in North Carolina suffered a concussion after a “transgender” player from the other team hit her on the head with a ball traveling roughly 70 miles per hour.

Trump’s promise to ban males from competing in women’s sports via executive action comes as his campaign has issued several attack ads exposing Kamala Harris’ embrace of it.

COMING TO A TV NEAR YOU… pic.twitter.com/FoYIoEgVGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2024

“Kamala even supports letting biological men compete against our girls in their sports!” the ad recalls.

The ad also shines light on her support for sex change surgeries for inmates and incarcerated illegal aliens.

Trump further told Faulkner that he is worried about the “physical” advantage men have over women.

“Look at what’s happened in swimming. Look at the records that are being broken,” he said, alluding to swimmer William “Lia” Thomas’ victories against female competitors.

Although Trump himself supports homosexual “marriage” and is endorsed by the pro-LGBT Log Cabin Republicans, he has continually promised to keep gender confused athletes out of women’s sports.

Meanwhile, the former president drew criticism from social conservatives this week when he told John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News, that Republicans “don’t want transgender operations [for children] without parental consent.’’

Trump had previously said that he would “stop” all such surgeries for minors without any qualification or exception regarding parental approval.

