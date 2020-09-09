Trump promises to provide school choice to every parent in America if reelected

PETITION: Support school choice and call on the U.S. Senate to pass the SCHOOL Act! Sign the petition here.

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina, September 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – At a campaign rally where “red hats outnumbered masks 100 to 1,” President Donald Trump promised that if reelected, he would provide school choice to every parent in America.

Trump contrasted his pro-school choice views with those of his Democrat opponent at a rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Tuesday night.

“Biden opposed school choice,” said Trump. “He opposes North Carolina opportunity scholarships and he has stated that if he is elected, charter schools are gone. He said they’re gone.”

Trump asserted that charter schools “have been incredible.”

“In a second term, I'll provide school choice to every parent in America,” he declared. “And we’ll also take good care of our teachers. Our teachers are very, very important to me. Very important. Nothing more important.”

“A vote for Republicans is a vote for safe communities, great jobs, and a limitless future for all Americans.”

While President Trump was speaking in the Tar-Heel State, North Carolina Congressman Dan Bishop introduced legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives that would fund students directly if their schools don't reopen in person amid the ongoing Chinese coronavirus shutdowns.

The funding could follow the child to a private school, homeschool, or microschool.



It would be 10% of the next stimulus funding amount.



This is called the CHOICE Act. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) September 9, 2020

Dubbed the “CHOICE Act,” H.R. 8182 would “direct the Secretary of Education to establish a grant program to make grants to the parents of students served by local educational agencies that will not provide in-person instruction.”

“The bill restricts the federal government from any influence over curriculum, creed, practices and admissions policy and forbids discrimination against private, religious or home education providers,” according to a statement released by Rep. Bishop’s office.

Last month, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul introduced similar legislation. S. 4432, known as the “Support Children Having Open Opportunities for Learning (SCHOOL) Act,” would allow federal education funds to follow a child to the public school, private school, or homeschool program of their parents’ choice.