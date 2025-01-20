Trump promises to reinstate military members who objected to COVID shots ‘with full back pay’

President Donald Trump pledged during his inaugural address on Monday to reinstate military members who refused the abortion-tainted COVID-19 shots.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump announced he “will reinstate any servicemembers who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine.”

“With full back pay,” Trump said to applause during his inauguration speech.

The promise echoes that of Pete Hegseth, President Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Department of Defense.

“Tens of thousands of service members were kicked out because of an experimental vaccine,” Hegseth said during his confirmation hearing, as reported by Military Times. “They will be apologized to. They will be reinstated, reinstituted with pay and rank.”

“About 8,000 troops were forced out of the service for refusing the order,” Military Times reports.

Trump also announced that the official policy of the federal government will be that there are only two sexes. The president also planned to be a “peacemaker.” He promised the night before at a victory rally that he would bring peace to Ukraine and the Middle East and avoid World War III.

“I will end the war in Ukraine. I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent World War III from happening,” Trump said on Sunday night at the CapitalOne Arena in Washington, D.C.

The president is also expected to sign many executive orders today and in the coming days to increase American energy independence, stop illegal immigration, and get rid of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” in the federal government.

