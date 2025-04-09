Trump raises tariffs on China to 125% ‘effective immediately,’ pauses others for 90 days

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he hopes 'China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable.'

(LifeSiteNews) — United States President Donald Trump has announced another tariff increase on China “effective immediately,” due to what he called a “lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets.”

In a Wednesday post on Truth Social, Trump said he was raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 125 percent. The move came after China said it would raise tariffs on U.S. imports from 34 to 84 percent – which itself was a response to Trump’s 104 percent tariffs.

“At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable,” Trump added.

In the same post, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariffs he had imposed on dozens of countries. Instead, there will be a flat rate of 10 percent tariffs across the board, with the exception of China.

The U.S. stock market has surged in response to these developments, recovering some of the trillions in value that had been lost over the past few days.

This is a developing story…

