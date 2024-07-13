Trump reacts to assassination attempt: Bullet ‘pierced the upper part of my right ear’

Donald Trump wrote of the assassination attempt that 'I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.'

Pledge to pray for Donald Trump after assassination attempt: Sign now

(LifeSiteNews) — The bullet that was fired at former President Donald Trump at a rally tonight “pierced” the upper part of his right ear, he wrote on Truth Social in his first public statement since the assassination attempt.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” the former president wrote. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

“Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead,” Trump wrote. The Washington Post reported that in addition to the shooter, a rally attendee is confirmed dead and two other people are “critically injured.” The nephew of Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) is one of the people who was shot, the congressman told Fox News.

READ: Will the Deep State actually assassinate Donald Trump?

“A source familiar with Trump’s security detail” told The Federalist‘s Sean Davis “that the former and future president’s detail has been asking for beefed up protection and resources for weeks, but has been rebuffed time and again by Biden’s DHS,” Davis tweeted.

BREAKING: A source familiar with Trump’s security detail tells @FDRLST that the former and future president’s detail has been asking for beefed up protection and resources for weeks, but has been rebuffed time and again by Biden’s DHS. DHS, which oversees Secret Service… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2024

An eyewitness told the BBC that he warned the Secret Service after he saw an individual climbing a nearby roof with a gun.

The head of the Secret Service and the leader of this security detail should resign https://t.co/ihlEC5NP1w — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

🚨🇺🇸#BREAKING: NEW footage shows the crowd spotting the shooter BEFORE secret service take action. “HE'S GOT A GUN!” multiple people yell. Wow… pic.twitter.com/3vgxPZD6fV — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 14, 2024

A roof with a direct sightline to the stage was not secured by secret service. Our choices here are extreme unbelievable negligence or something much worse. https://t.co/4WcIuLcr3H — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 13, 2024

UNREAL photo by @dougmillsnyt. You can see the bullet flying by Trump’s head. pic.twitter.com/wSk9oPx1wi — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 14, 2024

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) and Ambassador Robert O’Brien, former U.S. National Security Advisor, issued a joint statement calling for the “political temperature” to be taken down and federal and state criminal charges against the former president to be dropped.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson announced in an X post that the chamber “will conduct a full investigation of the tragic events today.”

“The American people deserve to know the truth. We will have Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP,” Johnson wrote.

It appears an American lost their life tonight because he cared about the political process in this country. If you’re worried about the demise of democracy, it’s this. — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) July 14, 2024

Now is the time for every American who loves our country to step back from the division, renounce all violence, and unite in prayer for President Trump and his family. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 13, 2024

Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

Former senior federal law enforcement source tells Fox: “Secret service failed. Shooter was high ground, took way too long to get him out and he was exposed if there was a second shooter. That was an inch away from his assassination.” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) July 14, 2024

You don’t hate the media enough. pic.twitter.com/GYjaTSNjZw — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 13, 2024

Trump’s just been shot, and CBS anchor Margaret Brennan disparages him for not telling his followers to lower the temperature. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/97R2FG97gG — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 14, 2024

Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign. https://t.co/0vYGrj6yuH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

There are moments in history that define time periods. This is one of them. You’ll remember where you were today for the rest of your life. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) July 13, 2024

We’re a whisper away from the country exploding, an inch from a presidential candidate’s brain laying on the ground, but sure, Newsweek. It’s a MAGA story. pic.twitter.com/ix3XbwBCDF — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) July 13, 2024

In addition to the liberal media downplaying the attempted killing of the former president, some leftists complained that the shooter was unsuccessful.

Share











