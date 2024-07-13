News

Trump reacts to assassination attempt: Bullet ‘pierced the upper part of my right ear’

Donald Trump wrote of the assassination attempt that 'I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.'
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, PennsylvaniaAnna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(LifeSiteNews) — The bullet that was fired at former President Donald Trump at a rally tonight “pierced” the upper part of his right ear, he wrote on Truth Social in his first public statement since the assassination attempt.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” the former president wrote. “I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

“Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead,” Trump wrote. The Washington Post reported that in addition to the shooter, a rally attendee is confirmed dead and two other people are “critically injured.” The nephew of Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) is one of the people who was shot, the congressman told Fox News.

READ: Will the Deep State actually assassinate Donald Trump?

“A source familiar with Trump’s security detail” told The Federalist‘s Sean Davis “that the former and future president’s detail has been asking for beefed up protection and resources for weeks, but has been rebuffed time and again by Biden’s DHS,” Davis tweeted.

An eyewitness told the BBC that he warned the Secret Service after he saw an individual climbing a nearby roof with a gun.

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) and Ambassador Robert O’Brien, former U.S. National Security Advisor, issued a joint statement calling for the “political temperature” to be taken down and federal and state criminal charges against the former president to be dropped.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson announced in an X post that the chamber “will conduct a full investigation of the tragic events today.”

“The American people deserve to know the truth. We will have Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and other appropriate officials from DHS and the FBI appear for a hearing before our committees ASAP,” Johnson wrote.

In addition to the liberal media downplaying the attempted killing of the former president, some leftists complained that the shooter was unsuccessful.

