Trump rebukes Israel, Iran over hostilities after ceasefire announced

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump accused Israel and Iran of endangering the ceasefire he announced between the two countries Monday evening.

“I’m not happy with Israel,” the president told reporters Tuesday morning. “I’m not happy with Iran either.”

Caution: Foul language is included in the video below.

Trump is totally fed up with Israel! NOTE – Viewer discretion – F-Bomb at the end pic.twitter.com/PL7AursmfM — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) June 24, 2025

Trump specifically called out Israel for dropping “a load of bombs, the likes of which I’ve never seen before” after the ceasefire took effect, but he suggested Israel launched its assault after Iran fired a “rocket that didn’t land, that was shot perhaps by mistake.” The Iranian government denied firing another missile.

Trump also said he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to turn back planes that were headed toward Iran, adding on Truth Social that Israel had complied and “[n]obody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!”

The U.S. president used colorful language to describe his displeasure over continued hostilities in the wake of the ceasefire.

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long, so hard, that they don’t know what the **** they’re doing. You understand that?” he told a reporter.

Trump proclaimed a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran just hours after Iran had fired missiles at U.S. military bases in retaliation for the Saturday bombing of three nuclear facilities. Iran reportedly gave advance notice of the attack, and all of its missiles were intercepted.

The uneasiness of the truce was initially reflected in the Iranian foreign minister’s claim that there was no “agreement” on a ceasefire, though he did add that Iran would stop counterattacking if Israel halted its own assaults.

