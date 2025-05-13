Trump rebukes ‘neocons’ in anti-globalist foreign policy speech in Saudi Arabia

The US president noted that the 'great transformation (of Saudi Arabia) has not come from Western interventionists' or been 'created by the so-called ‘nation builders,’ ‘neocons,’ or liberal non-profits.''

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump delivered a forceful speech rebuking “neocons” and “interventionists” while announcing the latest in U.S. relations with Middle Eastern countries today.

Trump is on a three-day tour of the region to drum up investments and hold diplomatic discussions. Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman has already promised $600 billion over the next four years.

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are also on board. They are pledging economic, military, and energy packages estimated to be worth over $1.6 trillion spread across the next 10 years. X CEO Elon Musk tagged along for the trip.

Trump’s speech was given at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Riyadh earlier today. Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” was played as Trump walked to the podium. The Village People’s “YMCA” was heard on the speakers afterward.

Trump’s remarks were notable in that they rebuked globalist talking points while opening the door for the U.S. to cooperate with regional players other than Israel.

“This great transformation (of Saudi Arabia) has not come from Western interventionists,” Trump said. “The gleaming marvels of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called ‘nation builders,’ ‘neocons,’ or liberal non-profits.”

“Instead,” Trump continued, “the birth of a modern Middle East has been brought by the people of the region themselves, the people that are … developing your own sovereign countries.”

Trump’s comments can only be understood within the wider context of rising tensions between himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he has opted to not visit.

Trump will instead meet with leaders from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The slight to Netanyahu is seen as a further sign that relations between the two leaders have deteriorated significantly.

One sticking point between Trump and Netanyahu has been Trump’s insistance on striking a unilateral deal with Iran. Such a move is upsetting to Netanyahu and Zionists in the U.S.

Trump spoke about Iran earlier today.

“I’m here today not merely to condemn the past chaos of Iran’s leaders but to offer them a new path and a much better path toward a far better and more hopeful future,” Trump said. “As I have shown repeatedly, I am willing to end past conflicts and forge new partnerships for a better and more stable world, even if our differences may be very profound … I have never believed in having permanent enemies.”

Trump also announced that he would be “ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness.”

Longtime Syria President Bashir al-Assad was ousted in an apparent coup earlier this year. Both Turkey and Israel took credit for the toppling, as both had funneled weapons to the rebels that have since taken over, and who have slaughtered Christians during the conflict. Abu Mohammed al-Julani has since over the country. He has met with NATO leaders already despite being labeled a terrorist by the U.S. as recently as 2017.

Trump also touched on the war in Gaza.

“The people of Gaza deserve a much better future,” Trump said, “but that cannot occur as long as their leaders choose to kidnap, torture, and target innocent men, women, and children for political ends.”

During a press conference in the Oval Office last week, Trump reiterated his support for medical aid and other humanitarian supplies to reach Palestinians in Gaza.

“We’re going to help the people of Gaza get some food — people are starving and we’re going to help them get some food,” he said.

In April, he pressed Netanyahu during a phone call to “be good” to the people of Gaza and to make sure they have “food and medicine.”

Trump will conclude his trip on Thursday, May 15.

