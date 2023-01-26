Trump reinstated on Facebook and Instagram with ‘guardrails to deter repeat offenses’

(LifeSiteNews) — The Facebook and Instagram accounts of former president Donald Trump will soon be back online after a two-year ban, but not without some “guardrails” limiting what he can post.
Meta, the Big Tech parent company that owns Facebook and Instagram, announced its intention to reinstate Trump in a Wednesday news release.
The move comes just one week after the ex-president’s lawyers petitioned the company to lift the ban on his Facebook account. The Trump campaign’s letter to Meta, according to NBC News, argued that his ban “has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse.”
In the Wednesday news release titled “Ending Suspension of Trump’s Accounts With New Guardrails to Deter Repeat Offenses,” Meta’s president for global affairs Nick Clegg said Trump’s reinstatement will occur “in the coming weeks,” after the company determined that the “serious risk to public safety that existed in January 2021 has sufficiently receded.”
Meta Platforms, which had been known as Facebook, Inc. until October 2021, banned Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts on January 7, the day after the U.S. Capitol was breached by demonstrators protesting 2020 election irregularities and the certification of electoral votes. Twitter then followed suit on January 8, though the platform reinstated his account last November under new owner Elon Musk.
The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level.
194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic.
This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations.
Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security."
Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”.
The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”
The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO.
Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question.
These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed.
The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read.
"This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive.
"We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added.
However, the return of Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts comes with a couple of caveats, with Clegg writing that “new guardrails” will be “in place to deter repeat offenses.”
“Like any other Facebook or Instagram user, Mr. Trump is subject to our Community Standards,” he said. “In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation.”
The Big Tech giant also leaves the door open for Trump to be “shadowbanned,” a term referring to a limitation on the visibility of social media posts to other users.
According to Clegg, Meta reserves the right to “limit the distribution” of any of Trump’s content that “delegitimizes an upcoming election or is related to QAnon.” In addition, Meta could “temporarily restrict [his] access to our advertising tools” in the event of “repeated instances.”
“This step would mean that content would remain visible on Mr. Trump’s account but would not be distributed in people’s Feeds, even if they follow Mr. Trump. We may also remove the reshare button from such posts, and may stop them being recommended or run as ads,” per the news release.
In a post on his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said his ban “should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!”
He also thanked Truth Social for “doing such an incredible job” and said, in all caps, “your growth is outstanding, and future unlimited.”