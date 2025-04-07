Trump reiterates plan to own Gaza Strip, issues vague threat to Iran

'Having a peace force like the United States there — controlling and owning the Gaza Strip — would be a good thing,' said Trump alongside Israel's Netanyahu.

(LifeSiteNews) — Speaking to the press inside the Oval Office Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his controversial proposal for the U.S. to control the Gaza Strip, later issuing a vague threat that if planned talks with Iran do not go well, it will be a “bad day” for the Middle Eastern nation.

“I think it’s an incredible piece of important real estate and I think its something that we would be involved in,” Trump said Monday during a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Having a peace force like the United States there — controlling and owning the Gaza Strip — would be a good thing. Because … for years and years, all I hear about is killing and Hamas and problems.”

Trump: “You know how I feel about the Gaza Strip, I think it’s an incredible piece of important real estate.” pic.twitter.com/UKZSUkmfwa — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) April 7, 2025

Gaza is home to more than 2 million Palestinians, nearly half of whom are under 20 years of age. LifeSiteNews has reported on many of the war crimes being committed against them by the Israeli military.

Religious leaders like Jerusalem’s Patriarch Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and others have condemned the atrocities, which have been characterized as ethnic cleansing.

In the press conference, both Netanyahu and Trump noted that they discussed tariffs, Iran, and the hostage situation with Gaza. Trump also noted that the U.S. and Iran are scheduled for a “big meeting” this weekend that will involve talking “directly” to its highest leaders.

“Maybe a deal is going to be made,” Trump said, referring to Iran’s desire to acquire nuclear weapons, while ominously hinting at full-scale war if negotiations go south: “If the talks aren’t successful, I actually think it will be a very bad day for Iran.”

Potential war with Iran has become a major talking point in U.S. foreign policy circles in recent weeks, with many, including Colonel Douglas Macgregor, warning that escalation in the situation is a very real threat.

“Iran is Israel’s nemesis, the alleged source of its perpetual struggle with neighbors, the final obstacle to the creation of Greater Israel and Israeli regional supremacy,” said Macgregor. “The U.S. seems ready to attack Iran and help Israel achieve its objectives.”

Trump’s remarks came mid-way through the meeting. At its outset, he called Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who was seated next to him, a “special” person, while describing himself as “by far the best [U.S.] president that Israel” has ever had.

Netanyahu reciprocated the kind words by noting that Trump is “a remarkable friend of the state of Israel” and is a “great champion of our lives.”

Netanyahu also said that he and Trump talked about finding countries in the region to take in the displaced Palestinians while also emphasizing that the pair are “united in the goal that Iran does not ever get nuclear weapons” and that it would be good if that could be accomplished “diplomatically.”

“A deal would be preferable to doing the obvious and the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with or frankly that Israel wants to be involved with if they can avoid it,” Trump added.

This story is developing…

