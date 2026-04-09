Trump releases 2027 budget plan that defunds Planned Parenthood, ‘gender transitions’

Trump’s budget proposal includes the Hyde Amendment and other important pro-life policies and blocks federal funding for transgender drugs and surgeries, research with aborted babies, and more.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Trump administration has unveiled its budget proposal for the 2027 fiscal year, which contains numerous provisions aimed at denying federal tax dollars to the abortion industry.

The proposal maintains longstanding limits on abortion funding, including the Hyde Amendment against direct funding of most abortions, the Hyde-Weldon Amendment against funding entities that discriminate against pro-life healthcare providers, and the Kemp-Kasten provision against funding any organization involved in coercive abortion programs. New language states that “None of the funds appropriated in this Act, and none of the funds in any trust fund to which funds are appropriated in this Act, shall be expended for any abortion”; or for “health benefits coverage that includes coverage of abortion” or transgender drugs or surgeries.

Additional provisions forbid State Department grants from going to organizations that perform or promote abortions, ban any funding of research involving the use of aborted fetal tissue or cells, require medical students to have to consciously opt in to any abortion training they might take rather than being required by default and having to opt out, blocking funding of abortions in federal prison, banning funds from going to elective abortion via the Peace Corps and Federal Health Employee Benefits program, and more.

The plan offers a thorough pro-life vision of keeping taxpayers’ money away from abortion and continues the most pro-life aspect of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Within weeks of returning to office, Trump began enforcing the Hyde Amendment, reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which forbids non-governmental organizations from using taxpayer dollars for elective abortions abroad, and cut millions in pro-abortion subsidies by freezing U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) spending.

Last July, he signed into law his controversial “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (BBB), a wide-ranging policy package that includes a one-year ban on federal tax dollars going through Medicaid to entities that commit abortions for reasons other than rape, incest, or supposed threats to the mother’s life.

However, White House budget proposals are not binding, and actual budgets typically end up falling far short after working their way through Congress. Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has reportedly ruled out including a renewal of Planned Parenthood’s aforementioned defunding in the upcoming reconciliation bill, in the interest of passing a clean renewal of funding for the Department of Homeland Security and with it the president’s deportation agenda.

The administration also angered pro-lifers recently by renewing Biden-era Title X grants to Planned Parenthood for one more year. The White Hous claims it was bound by law to do so, but stressed this would be the final year. Pro-lifers have urged Trump to reinstate his first term’s Protect Life Rule, which required complete “financial and physical” separation between Title X recipients and involvement with abortion.

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