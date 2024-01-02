Trump remains on California primary ballot after secretary of state refuses to disqualify him

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted efforts to strip voters of the option to choose the former president, calling moves to do so a 'political distraction' even though he says Trump allegedly poses a 'threat to our liberties and even to our democracy.'

SACRAMENTO, California (LifeSiteNews) — California’s Democratic secretary of state rejected a request to remove former U.S. President Donald Trump on the Golden State’s presidential primary ballot after the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify Trump due to his alleged involvement in an “insurrection.”

On Thursday, California released its list of certified Republican candidates, including Trump among the other GOP presidential hopefuls.

California secretary of state Shirley Weber opted not to drop Trump’s name from the list by the December 28 cut-off date even though California’s lieutenant governor called for the former president to be barred from the state’s primary ballot for the 2024 presidential contest, citing the Colorado Supreme Court’s December 19 decision to disqualify him from their state primary.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Colorado’s highest court ruled in a 4-3 decision on December 19 that Trump was ineligible to run for president in 2024 due to his actions surrounding the so-called “insurrection” on January 6, 2021, and that his name should not appear on state ballots in the primaries. The U.S. Senate has acquitted Trump on the charge of “insurrection” during his second impeachment trial, and no federal court has convicted him on such charges.

The day after the Colorado ruling, on December 20, California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis wrote a letter calling on Weber to explore following Colorado’s lead and drop Trump from the primary ballot, LifeSite previously reported.

READ: California could be next state to disqualify Trump from ballot after Colorado ruling

“Based on the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling in Anderson v. Griswold … I urge you to explore every legal option to remove former President Donald Trump from California’s 2024 presidential primary ballot,” Kounalakis wrote in the letter addressed to Weber.

Kounalakis’ request had been met with outrage, and not just from conservatives.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom himself took a swing at efforts to strip voters of the option to choose Trump, calling moves to do so a “political distraction.”

“There is no doubt that Donald Trump is a threat to our liberties and even to our democracy,” Newsom said in a statement. “But in California, we defeat candidates at the polls.”

“Everything else is a political distraction,” he said.

ABC News reported that California’s secretary of state hasn’t publicly discussed why she rejected the Kounalakis’ call to explore dropping Trump from the ballot, despite having said she would look into the questions raised by the lieutenant governor.

Meanwhile, although California has opted to bow out of the political drama surrounding Trump’s eligibility to run for president in 2024, not all states are following the Golden State’s lead.

On Thursday, Maine Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows became the first state official to withdraw Trump’s name from the 2024 primary ballot, citing the Colorado court’s ruling, the Associated Press reported.

In her 34-page decision, Bellows argued that “Trump’s primary petition is invalid … because he is not qualified to hold the office of the President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

READ: Maine’s Democrat secretary of state blocks Trump from 2024 ballot

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung blasted the move to pull Trump from the Maine ballots and pointed out that state courts in Michigan and Minnesota, as well as federal courts in Arizona, Florida, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and West Virginia, and “10 other federal jurisdictions,” have already “rejected these bad-faith, bogus 14th Amendment ballot challenges.”

“We know both the Constitution and the American people are on our side in this fight,” the Trump spokesman said.

“We will quickly file a legal objection in state court to prevent this atrocious decision in Maine from taking effect, and President Trump will never stop fighting to Make America Great Again,” he said.

Regardless of how Colorado, Maine or Colorado decide the question, however, the matter is likely to only be finally resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Colorado Republican Party has already asked the nation’s highest court to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar Trump from the primary. Trump is expected to file an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court soon contesting both the Colorado and Maine decisions.

Share











