Trump restores millions in Title X healthcare funds withheld by Biden to two pro-life states

Tennessee and Oklahoma had their federal funding frozen under the Biden administration after they refused to require their healthcare facilities to provide referrals for abortions.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Trump administration will restore Title X healthcare funding to two staunchly pro-life states after the Biden administration had cut off their funds.

The Trump administration is set to restore millions in Title X “family planning” healthcare funds to Tennessee and Oklahoma, according to a Hill report. The Biden administration had frozen both states’ funding after they refused to require their healthcare facilities to provide referrals for abortions.

“The last administration not only weaponized the federal government by withholding Title X family planning funding to punish pro-life states but also funneled billions of dollars to their political backers at Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion business, which takes the lives of nearly 400,000 babies a year,” Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America president Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement after the news.

“We are happy President Trump is righting this backwards policy and hopeful about seeing Big Abortion defunded this year. Abortion is not family planning and the multi-billion-dollar abortion industry, led by Planned Parenthood, does not deserve a dime from taxpayers,” she added.

In 2019, during Trump’s first administration, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued the Protect Life Rule, which barred healthcare facilities that commit or refer women for abortions from receiving Title X funding. In 2021, Biden’s HHS rescinded that rule and resumed disbursing Title X funds to abortion facilities.

In April 2023, Tennessee became the first state to lose its Title X funding from Biden’s HHS. They cited the state’s failure to require counseling on “infant care, foster care, adoption, or pregnancy termination, which are all required to be provided upon request” as the reasons for stripping the funding and gave the $7 million in funds to Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi instead.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti responded by suing Biden’s HHS for the funds. In September 2024, the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Biden administration could cut off Tennessee’s funding, determining that the state could not “dictate” federal grant eligibility.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced in May 2023 that Biden’s HHS similarly deemed the state’s Title X program “out of compliance” due to the state’s refusal to provide abortion referrals and suspended the $4.5 million in federal dollars the state had been receiving.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond also sued the Biden administration for the Title X funds. In September 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court denied the state’s request to reinstate its funds without providing an explanation.

“The Biden admin tried to punish Oklahoma for our pro-life laws. It was pure politics with taxpayer dollars,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in an X post. “Thanks to President Trump those funds are restored.”

Earlier this week, the Trump administration froze $27.5 million in Title X grants from Planned Parenthood for violating his administration’s anti-DEI and immigration orders.

