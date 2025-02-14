Trump restores sanity in US while Pope Francis denies Catholic teaching on immigration 

This week’s episode of Faith and Reason discusses Pope Francis’s letter to the US bishops criticizing Trump’s immigration policies, several bishops’ endorsement of border security, the Pope’s continued health issues, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, John Henry-Westen, Father Charles Murr, and Frank Wright discuss Pope Francis’s letter to the U.S. bishops on the Trump administration’s immigration policies and the rebuttal of several American bishops, the Pontiff installing new anti-Trump bishops, the Pope’s continued health issues, a congresswoman refusing to call a “transgender” congressman by female pronouns leading to outrage from LGBT activists, Jordan Peterson sounding off on the Trudeau government’s pandering to globalists, and more.

The panel opened the episode by discussing the Pope’s letter to the U.S. bishops, in which he critiqued what he called the “major crisis” of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration and urged the bishops to “work closely” with migrants. Several bishops wrote pastoral letters in response to Francis, stressing the need for some controls on the border.

The Pontiff also appointed several new anti-Trump bishops, including Bishop Edward Weisenburger as the new archbishop of Detroit. Weisenburger previously proposed denying Communion to or even excommunicating those involved in Trump’s border policy.

Father Murr underscored how hypocritical it is that bishops would suggest excommunicating those following Trump’s immigration policies when hardly anyone is excommunicated for violating the Church’s actual moral teachings.

“What bothers me and bothers many, many, many Catholics around the world, especially in the United States, but around the world also, is that there seems to be only moral indignation for this one point of moral law,” the priest said.

“Unworthy reception of Holy Communion is not a problem, married and divorced [is] not a problem, homosexual ‘marriage’ is not really a problem. Nothing is a problem, a moral problem except [immigration], and this is a social problem,” he added. “It’s a social justice problem more than it is a Catholic moral problem…. It has much more to do with politics than it has to do with religion, there’s no question of that. And our bishops have taken a political stance instead of really a Catholic moral stance.”

Father Murr also noted how the bishops are suddenly speaking out against Trump after their funding was cut off but are silent on abortion and other issues.

“When funding was cut off, all of the sudden, we hear from our bishops as a collective body [about] how immoral this is, right? Where have they been on abortion? Where have they been on all of these issues that I just mentioned and more? Silent!” he said.

Wright highlighted how the modern Church leaders’ statements on immigration show their support for a “liberal global agenda.”

“Not only is the liberal establishment as is having to double down and openly announce what it stands for with this new common sense revolution. It is doubling down, and in doing so, it shows what it really stands for, which is what we might call the liberal global agenda or what new American common sense revolutionaries themselves say is a worldwide project and global social revolution,” Wright said.

Then Wright echoed Father Murr’s sentiments that these prelates’ statements on immigration are much more political than Catholic.

“Former Popes, such as Pope Pius XII, said it’s quite legitimate for nations to treat their differences as a sacred inheritance…. These things should be uncontroversial from a Catholic point of view. They’re only controversial because it appears, and it has, in fact, been demonstrated, that people in the Church have been paid to promote this agenda,” he said.

Later in the episode, the panel watched a clip of Republican Rep. Mary Miller recognizing “transgender” Democratic Rep. “Sarah” McBride by his sex before he spoke on the House floor, leading to a meltdown from Democrats and LGBT activists. Miller later said in an X post that she simply refused to deny biological reality.

“There is a beautiful restoration of truth happening right now, and it’s just awesome to see,” Westen said.

Father Murr emphasized that we’re truly living through a revolution of common sense and how this news demonstrates just how far our society has moved away from sanity.

“We’re excited that… a congresswoman on the floor addressed somebody [by their] biologically correct sex, and this is a big deal. Do you see how far we’ve gone from common sense?” the priest said.

For more discussion on the restoration of common sense in America, the Pope’s and U.S. bishop’s continued disdain for Trump’s immigration policies, and much more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

