Trump says he’ll get revenge on Biden through ‘common sense’ conservative policies

(LifeSiteNews) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday promised to “turn our country around” if re-elected to the White House in November, touting “common sense” conservative policies while seemingly moving to distance himself from political labels.

Trump made the comments in an interview with CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin on Monday, Fox News reported.

“The revenge is going to be success,” the former president said, responding to Sorkin’s remarks about whether a second term would be seen by his supporters as a way to settle the score with Democratic President Joe Biden.

“We’re going to turn our country around. We’re going to bring sense and – common sense,” Trump said. “You know, people say, ‘You’re conservative.’ I’m not conservative. You know what I am? I’m a man of common sense.”

Continuing, Trump pointed out that “a lot of conservative policies are common sense,” going on to promote tougher restrictions at the southern border to curb and prevent widespread illegal immigration. Rates of border crossings have hit record highs since Joe Biden took office, a fact routinely brought up by Trump in his campaign to reclaim the White House.

Trump’s Monday comments denouncing his opponent’s policies while declining the “conservative” title come as the former president has faced criticism from some conservatives for staking out a comparatively moderate position on several major issues, chief among them abortion and the COVID-19 shots.

The former president has continued to stand by his role in the production of the highly controversial and frequently mandated COVID-19 jabs, even though he has consistently objected to the notion of mandates.

Trump has also rankled pro-life advocates by seemingly distancing himself from strong pro-life legislation following the rollback of Roe v. Wade. In September, pro-life leaders slammed Trump for attacking Florida’s heartbeat bill as “terrible.” The measure would prohibit abortions after an unborn baby’s heartbeat can be detected (usually around six weeks gestation).

But Trump’s hesitancy to endorse a full-throated pro-life position isn’t new. For years, Trump has affirmed that he favors abortion ban exceptions (i.e., allowances for abortion in cases of rape, incest, or ostensibly to save the life of the mother), comparing himself to former Republican President Ronald Reagan in that regard. And while Trump has touted his role in the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, he spent months evading questions about a federal abortion ban, instead calling for a bipartisan compromise on abortion to finally settle the issue without moving toward a total ban.

“We’re going to agree to a number of weeks or months or however you want to define it, and both sides are going to come together… and for the first time in 52 years you’ll have an issue that we can put behind us,” the former president previously said.

Last month, reports emerged that Trump was privately touting the idea of a 16-week federal abortion ban. The suggested ban drew praise from some pro-life advocates, including Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, while others argued the ban wouldn’t go nearly far enough and would still permit the vast majority of abortions.

Trump also supports homosexual “marriage.”

Meanwhile, despite rattling some of the more conservative members of his base by his rhetoric on issues like abortion and COVID jabs, Trump has consistently been the far-and-away favorite for the Republican nomination and swept to victory in a slew of state primaries on Super Tuesday this month.

As predicted, Trump clinched the Republican nomination Tuesday night. President Biden simultaneously secured the Democratic Party’s nomination.

