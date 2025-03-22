Trump revokes security clearances for Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden

Trump also revoked classified information access for two former Republican U.S. House members, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who served on the disreputable January 6 Committee.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a memo published late Friday night, President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to remove the security clearances for former Vice President Kamala Harris, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Joe Biden, and other former high-ranking Democrats and their Republican allies who fought vigorously to prevent Trump from being reelected in 2024.

“I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information,” wrote Trump.

Among the other named individuals who will no longer have access to classified information are two former Republican U.S. House members, Liz Cheney (Wyoming) and Adam Kinzinger (Illinois), who served on the disreputable January 6 Committee.

Also included are New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, both of whom sought to use lawfare to attack President Trump, tarnish his reputation and public standing in order to diminish his chances of reclaiming the Oval Office.

Others listed are former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who reportedly played a role in engineering the 2023 raid on Trump’s home, Mar-a-Lago; Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken; and former Biden White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

“This action includes, but is not limited to, receipt of classified briefings, such as the President’s Daily Brief, and access to classified information held by any member of the Intelligence Community by virtue of the named individuals’ previous tenure in the Congress,” Trump continued in his memo.

“I also direct all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals,” added the president.

Joe Biden set the precedent for removing a former president’s access to classified information. Shortly after taking office in 2021, Biden revoked the security clearance of his predecessor, then-former President Donald Trump.

While some corporate media outlets were quick to frame the president’s move as an act of “revenge,” CNN’s Scott Jennings explained, “There is a rational basis for doing this, and it’s to put a stop to people using this kind of imprimatur for political reasons.”

“There is no doubt that the top reaches of the Democratic Party have used their adjacency and access to this information, and then the fact that people know they have that access, they use that as credibility to then make political arguments against people they don’t like, such as Donald Trump,” said Jennings.

“They used that credibility to try to get the news media to report things that they say, such as the Hunter Biden laptop letter,” noted Jennings.

NOW – Scott Jennings Torches Dem Outrage Over Trump Axing Security Clearances “There is a rational basis for doing this, and it’s to put a stop to people using kind of imprimatur for political reasons.” Scott Jennings just went full throttle on a CNN panel whining about when… pic.twitter.com/f1in8ZxhH0 — Overton (@overton_news) March 22, 2025

Earlier in the week, Trump removed Secret Service protection for President Biden’s children, Hunter and Ashley.

