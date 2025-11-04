Trump, RFK Jr. help ‘Dilbert’ cartoonist Scott Adams get cancer treatment

Adams' pursuit of a cancer treatment is a positive change. After announcing his diagnosis in May, he said he intended to pursue assisted suicide.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. successfully put the spotlight on Kaiser Permanente to speed up treatment for “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams after a public plea.

Adams made a plea to Trump to help fix a problem with his healthcare provider scheduling an appointment for a prostate cancer treatment he desperately needs.

“My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a newly FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto,” he wrote Sunday. “But they have dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it and I can’t seem to fix that.”

“I am declining fast. I will ask President Trump if he can get Kaiser of Northern California to respond and schedule it for Monday,” Adams wrote on X. “That will give me a fighting chance to stick around on this planet a little bit longer.”

“The Trump administration works fast,” Adams announced yesterday. “Amazing.”

On Monday, I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it. I need it. As many of you know, I have metastasized prostate cancer. My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a… — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 2, 2025

The fix happened after the Trump administration moved swiftly to help Adams.

“Scott. How do I reach you? The President wants to help,” Kennedy wrote Sunday morning on X.

“On it!” Trump also wrote.

Adams’ pursuit of a cancer treatment is a positive change. After announcing his diagnosis in May, Adams said he intended to pursue assisted suicide, where someone takes drugs to kill themselves. Supporters of this sometimes use the euphemism “medical aid-in-dying.” Adams himself previously wished a painful death on people who opposed assisted suicide. He made these comments while caring for his ailing father.

However, Adams has evidently changed his mind. It appears he did so after realizing how painful “assisted suicide” can be, as reported by National Review. Adams shared his realization in an interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky and Greg Gutfeld that waiting for the drugs to kill someone can be agonizing itself.

“It’s not as cool as I thought it was going to be,” Adams said.

“Thanks be to God that he lives to warn us that assisted suicide isn’t quite the quick fix to suffering that the former Hemlock Society (now the euphemistic Compassion & Choices) wants you to believe that it is,” Kathryn Jean Lopez wrote for National Review.

Share











