Trump says ‘battle’ to build culture of life ‘must be won’ in video address to March for Life

Trump thanked pro-lifers for defending the unborn and outlined how his administration is supporting life in his address, though he has faced criticism from pro-lifers for some recent comments and actions.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump thanked pro-lifers for defending the unborn and outlined how his administration is supporting the sanctity of life in his video address to the 2026 National March for Life.

“In 2026, as we celebrate 250 years since our Founding Fathers recognized the right to life in our Declaration of Independence, I want to thank every single one of you who is out on this winter day, a beautiful day — but it’s winter nevertheless — to stand up for the unborn,” he said.

President Trump to the March for Life: “For 53 years, students, families, patriots and believers have come to Washington from every corner of the country to defend the infinite worth and God-given dignity of every human life … this is a battle that must be fought, must be won,… pic.twitter.com/EAk4idSVWI — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 23, 2026

Trump highlighted his first-term appointment of Supreme Court justices who helped overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022, saying, “because of that, the pro-life movement won the greatest victory in its history.”

The president stated that “the work to rebuild a culture that supports life continues in every state, every community, and every part of our beautiful land. This is a battle that must be fought, must be won, not only in the corridors of power, but above all in the hearts and souls of the people.”

Enumerating his administration’s efforts to defend the sanctity of life, Trump noted that it has “stopped forced taxpayer funding of abortion at home and abroad” and is “strongly defending religious liberty … championing faith-based adoption and foster care and supporting our parents by investing $1,000 into an account that will grow over time for every newborn baby.”

“With your help and support, we will continue to fight [for] the eternal truth that every child is a gift from God,” he concluded.

Trump’s pro-life record during his second term has been mixed. Accomplishments within his first few weeks include enforcing the Hyde Amendment, reinstating the Mexico City Policy that forbids non-governmental organizations from using taxpayer dollars for most abortions abroad, cutting millions in pro-abortion subsidies, and pardoning pro-life advocates imprisoned by the Biden administration. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently announced it is ending the use of tissue from aborted babies in NIH-supported research.

On the other hand, Trump has consistently supported IVF and personally called for compromise on the Hyde Amendment, telling Republican lawmakers to “be a little flexible” on the issue. His administration approved a generic new abortion pill and quietly restored some funding to Planned Parenthood, though he later claimed he had no knowledge of the latter.

Following Trump’s comments on Hyde, the White House denied an official change in the administration’s support for the provision but also failed to rule out compromise efforts. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson later clarified that he would not “allow” lawmakers to dispense with Hyde.

