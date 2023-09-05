Trump says COVID shot manufacturers ‘should’ release data on vaccine injuries

'They have to be honest with the numbers, the facts, and they have an obligation to be honest,' the former president told Tudor Dixon. 'And if they are going to hold back, that means they’re holding back something that’s not good … any information, they have to release it.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump said vaccine companies should release internal data that they have gathered on adverse reactions to the COVID-19 shot.

“If they have facts, I mean … they should be made public immediately. People should understand that, and they should know what [the] research is showing,” he said.

Trump was speaking to Tudor Dixon on her podcast a week ago when he made his remarks. Dixon unsuccessfully ran for governor of Michigan against pro-abortion Democrat Gretchen Whitmer last year.

Trump has notoriously refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing on his part with the rollout of the vaccine with Operation Warp Speed, which he defended as recently as this summer, frustrating many of his most ardent supporters. “Everybody wanted a vaccine at that time,” Trump said when confronted by a man in Iowa who shouted, “we have lost people because you supported the jab!” Trump’s support for jab producers to be transparent about the shot’s dangers is therefore all the more significant.

Dixon was interviewing Trump on her “Tudor Dixon Podcast.” She told the former president that not only has Joe Biden announced he’s going to be funding a new vaccine but that Americans who have been injured by the shot are coming forward in greater numbers about its risks.

“The pharmaceutical companies have refused to release their data on vaccine side effects,” she stated. “But we’ve seen cases of myocarditis, blood clots, and heart attacks. They’re all increasing. The research has never been released. So will you demand that the vaccine companies, that the pharmaceutical companies release their vaccine data to the public so that we can see what they’re actually seeing about the side effects of this vaccine?”

Trump replied, “Well, they should do that. We’re all in this together, and they should be doing that. And, frankly, anything new, and I hadn’t heard what he [Biden] said yet [about a new vaccine], but anything new has got to be looked at very carefully.”

Dixon pressed Trump by further asking him what he would do when the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act ends in December 2024. The Act shields vaccine’s manufacturers from being responsible for health injuries experienced by persons who received the shots.

“Will you tell these companies that they must be honest about what has happened with this vaccine?” Dixon inquired.

“They have to be honest with the numbers, the facts, and they have an obligation to be honest,” Trump replied. “And if they are going to hold back, that means they’re holding back something that’s not good … any information, they have to release it.”

In June, Trump vowed to undertake an investigation into Big Pharma’s potential role in causing childhood illnesses like autism, auto-immune disorders, and other problems if re-elected.

“I will establish a special presidential commission of independent minds who are not bought and paid for by Big Pharma, and I will charge them with investigating what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic illness,” he declared in a video.

LifeSite has reported on the dangers of the COVID shot ever since the pandemic began, including its link to sudden death, myocarditis, pregnancy complications, and blood clots.

