Trump says he wants RFK Jr. to investigate potential link between childhood vaccines, autism

( LifeSiteNews) – President-elect Donald Trump told NBC’s Meet the Press that his pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Robert F. Kennedy Jr., will look into potential links between childhood vaccines and autism.

During the Sunday Morning interview with Kristen Welker — which one conservative commentator characterized as “an absolute masterclass” in dealing with hostile corporate journalists — Trump defended RFK Jr.’s quest to investigate the vaccines/autism link as Welker repeatedly insisted that no link exists.

Welker desperately wanted to coax Trump into saying that he’s outright opposed to childhood vaccines, but Trump repeatedly sidestepped her statements, serving up sound judgment for her listeners instead.

Trump would only say that if certain vaccines are shown to be “dangerous for children” they should be eliminated.

“When you look at some of the problems, when you look at what’s going on with disease and sickness in our country, something’s wrong,” Trump emphasized.

“Are you talking about autism?” Welker asked.

“Well, if you take a look at autism, go back 20 years: Autism was almost nonexistent, it was one out of 100,000. And now it’s close to one out of 100. I mean, what’s happening?” he asked.

When Welker insisted that studies have shown that there is no link between vaccines and autism, Trump allowed that “Maybe it’s not vaccines, maybe it’s chlorine in the water … I want them to look at everything.”

“Certain vaccines are incredible,” Trump said. “But maybe some aren’t, and if they aren’t, we have to find out.”

“When you talk about autism, and you look at the amount we have today versus 20 or 25 years ago, it’s pretty scary,” he declared.

RFK Jr. is known for vehemently opposing vaccines, a stance he adopted after the mothers of vaccine-injured children implored him to look into the research linking thimerosal to neurological injuries, including autism. He went on to found Children’s Health Defense, an organization with the stated mission of “ending childhood health epidemics by eliminating toxic exposure,” largely through vaccines.

Kennedy said in October that Trump had asked him to reorganize and “clean up” federal health agencies like the CDC and FDA. This would involve ending conflicts of interest that favor the interests of pharmaceutical companies over evidence-based medicine, according to Kennedy.

He further shared that Trump had tasked him with ending “the chronic disease epidemic in this country,” especially chronic disease among children.

The future head of HHS recently described the unholy alliance between government health agencies and pharmaceutical companies. He explained how lucrative government-mandated children’s vaccines have been for the pharmaceutical industry:

There’s no downstream liability, there’s no front-end safety testing – that saves them a quarter billion dollars – and there’s no marketing and advertising costs, because the federal government is ordering 78 million school kids to take that vaccine every year. What better product could you have? And so there was a gold rush to add all these new vaccines to the schedule that we don’t need. Most of these vaccines are unnecessary. Many of them are for diseases that are not even casually contagious. It was a gold rush, because if you get onto that schedule, it’s a billion dollars a year for your company. And in many cases, NIH is earning the royalties.

According to Kennedy, more obscene than the huge profits being horded by Big Pharma are the vast number of negative side effects from all those untested vaccines.

“Neurological diseases” have “exploded,” he said.

“ADHD, sleep disorders, language delays, ASD, autism, Tourette’s syndrome, ticks, narcolepsy. These are all things that I never heard of,” Kennedy said. “Autism went from one in 10,000 in my generation according to CDC data to one in every 34 kids today.”

RFK Jr. as future head of HHS scares Nobel laureates and The New York Times

Meanwhile, 77 Nobel laureates signed a letter urging the Senate to oppose Kennedy’s confirmation as head of HHS.

Thee New York Times described Kennedy as “a staunch critic of mainstream medicine” who “has been hostile to the scientists and agencies he would oversee.”

To many Americans, those are the perfect qualifications for the next head of HHS.

The laureates wrote:

The proposal to place Mr. Kennedy in charge of the federal agencies responsible for protecting the health of American citizens and for conducting the medical research that benefits our country and the rest of humanity has been widely criticized on multiple grounds. In addition to his lack of credentials or relevant experience in medicine, science, public health, or administration, Mr. Kennedy has been an opponent of many health-protecting and life-saving vaccines, such as those that prevent measles and polio; a critic of the well-established positive effects of fluoridation of drinking water; a promoter of conspiracy theories about remarkably successful treatments for AIDS and other diseases; and a belligerent critic of respected agencies (especially the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, and the National Institutes of Health). The leader of DHHS should continue to nurture and improve — not threaten — these important and highly respected institutions and their employees. In view of his record, placing Mr. Kennedy in charge of DHHS would put the public’s health in jeopardy and undermine America’s global leadership in the health sciences, in both the public and commercial sectors.

It’s no surprise that those sitting atop the Big Pharma/Big Government/Academia industrial complex are displaying concern if not sheer desperation over Kennedy’s future role as head of HHS.

In October, Kennedy issued a warning on X:

FDA’s war on public health is about to end … If you work for the FDA and are part of this corrupt system, I have two messages for you: 1. Preserve your records, and 2. Pack your bags.

Public support for Kennedy’s quest is evident in the post having received nearly 7 million views and garnering 149,000 “Likes.”

