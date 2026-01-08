Trump says he will ban large institutional investors from buying single-family homes

Large corporations have bought up hundreds of thousands of single-family houses in recent years, threatening the ability of young Americans to own their own home.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to ban large institutional investors from buying single-family homes.

“For a very long time, buying and owning a home was considered the pinnacle of the American Dream,” the U.S. president wrote on Truth Social.

“It was the reward for working hard, and doing the right thing, but now, because of the Record High Inflation caused by Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress, that American Dream is increasingly out of reach for far too many people, especially younger Americans.”

“It is for that reason, and much more, that I am immediately taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes, and I will be calling on Congress to codify it.”

“People live in homes, not corporations,” he added.

“I will discuss this topic, including further Housing and Affordability proposals, and more, at my speech in Davos in two weeks,” he said, referencing his scheduled talk at the World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland.

Critics from both the left and the right have accused large institutional investors of driving up home prices by outbidding families, pricing out regular buyers, and demanding higher-than-average rents.

Investment firms like Blackstone, Invitation Homes, American Homes 4 Rent, and Progress Residential have been buying single-family homes in large numbers since the 2008 financial crisis. According to a 2024 study by the Government Accountability Office, institutional investors owned approximately 450,000 homes as of June 2022.

This amounts to about three percent of all single-family rental homes in the U.S. However, the percentage is much higher certain parts of the country, such as fast-growing Southern cities like Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Tampa.

Trump did not mention details on how his administration plans to implement a ban.

Share











