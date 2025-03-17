Trump says he will look into ‘terrible’ satanic attack on a Catholic Church in Kansas

President Donald Trump was asked on Monday what the White House can do to ‘protect places of worship’ like St. Patrick’s in Wichita, which was vandalized over the weekend.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump said Monday that he will look into this weekend’s attack on a Catholic Church in Wichita, Kansas

During a question-and-answer session with the press at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., Trump was asked what the White House can do to “protect places of worship like St. Patrick’s Church in Wichita.”

“Terrible. I think it’s a terrible thing. I’m going to take a look at it,” Trump said.

On March 15, one or more vandals broke into St. Patrick Catholic Church, smashing statues, candles, and windows. A decapitated statue of St. Patrick can be seen lying on the floor. They also burned an American flag and spray-painted hate speech in the church.

The attack occurred two days before the feast of St. Patrick on March 17.

The graffiti revealed the cause behind the attack, referencing a website affiliated with The Satanic Grotto, a group that intends to hold a “black mass” in the Kansas state capitol in two weeks.

On March 16, the Wichita Police Department announced that it had arrested a 23-year-old male suspect in connection with the burglary and vandalism of the church the night before.

“This is the face of evil,” the Kansas Catholic Conference said in a Facebook post.

After the attack, Catholic Vote announced a protest against the black mass planned for later this month.

“Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is allowing a satanic worship ritual involving the desecration of the Holy Eucharist on capitol grounds,” the group wrote in a X post.

“Show Governor Kelly – and our entire country – that Catholics will not tolerate this sacrilege,” it continued.

