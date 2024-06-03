Trump says he will ‘never allow’ central bank digital currency if elected president

Donald Trump vowed to oppose central bank digital currency and to protect cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, from Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and ‘her goons.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Former President Donald Trump said he will keep far-left Senator Elizabeth Warren’s “goons” away from cryptocurrency during a recent speech at the Libertarian Party’s national convention.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, made the comments on Saturday, May 25, at the convention in Washington, D.C.

After saying he would stop Democrats’ Green New Deal, Trump said to applause that he “will also stop Joe Biden’s crusade to crush crypto. We’re going to stop it.”

“I will ensure that the future of crypto and the future of Bitcoin will be made in the U.S.A., not driven overseas. I will support the right to self-custody,” he said.

“To the nation’s 50 million crypto holders, I say this: With your vote, I will keep Elizabeth Warren and her goons away from your Bitcoin,” the former president said.

“And I will never allow the creation of a central bank digital currency,” Trump said to loud applause.

Trump was seeking the Libertarian Party’s support for his nomination, as was Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. The party instead chose Chase Oliver, a homosexual who supports open borders and said he doesn’t find anything wrong with drag queen shows targeting children, among other liberal viewpoints.

Sen. Warren has pushed for further regulation of cryptocurrency, citing alleged concerns about foreign adversaries such as Iran and North Korea using it for their transactions. However, the Blockchain Association, a crypto trade group, criticized the Massachusetts Democrat’s “Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act” in a letter, signed by national security experts, saying that Warren’s plan would drive “the majority of the digital asset industry overseas.”

“This shift could also lead to increased liquidity in unregulated offshore exchanges and a loss of valuable expertise and visibility for the U.S. in the blockchain realm,” the February 2024 letter warned. “Further, this legislation, if implemented, will have no meaningful effect on the foreign illicit actors it targets.”

Central digital currency would give ‘absolute control’ of money to federal government

President Trump has previously criticized central bank digital currency (CBDC). “Such a currency would give a federal government — our federal government — absolute control over your money,” he said during a campaign rally in January 2024. “They could take your money, and you wouldn’t even know it was gone.”

“This would be a dangerous threat to freedom, and I will stop it from coming to America,” he said, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

The Biden administration is currently exploring creating a CBDC, which has raised civil liberties concerns.

Former federal official Catherine Fitts, now an investment banker, has compared CBDCs to vaccine passports. “The reality as the financial system gets more controlling and more invasive … central bank digital currencies and vaccine passports or digital IDs are sort of the last shutting of the gate,” she told Tucker Carlson in 2023.

“When this gate closes on us, we literally will be sitting in a system where the central banks believe that our assets belong to them and they can dictate where we can spend our money and what we can spend money on,” Fitts, a former Housing and Urban Development official, said.

