Trump won’t return to Twitter after Elon Musk buyout, says he’ll stick with his own platform

(LifeSiteNews) – Former President Donald Trump says he will not return to his famous Twitter account even after Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of the beleaguered social network is complete, opting instead to stick with his own new network, Truth Social.
Twitter announced the $44 billion sale Monday, weeks after Musk, a vocal critic of speech discrimination by online communication platforms, revealed his intentions to buy the platform, eliciting a wave of hyperbolic reactions from left-wing users.
After contentious negotiations, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has purchased Twitter, thereby transforming the tech giant into a private company.
A self-styled "free speech absolutist," Mr. Musk's entrepreneurial spirit may define his approach to governing Twitter, where, in the marketplace of ideas, the best ideas - not those aided by censorship - will naturally prevail among the competition.
Of course, there are limits to free speech. But, for too long, Big Tech giants (including, Twitter, Google, YouTube and Facebook) have subjected their conservative and Christian users to all forms of censorship, desperately trying to silence our voices.
So if, as it seems, Mr. Musk will level the playing field for conservatives and Christians and allow a true exchange of ideas to occur on his platform, then we look forward to our chance to re-engage on Twitter.
These accounts have been blocked by the outgoing Twitter regime for more than a year for calling a ‘transgender woman’ (Assistant Secretary of Health, 'Rachel' Levine), a man, and for tweeting an article about the same person.
The article we tweeted makes mention of the troubling paradox of having a person who denies the basic science of the human anatomy be in an authoritative position in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), but does not cast aspersions or any other such “hate speech” against Levine, according to Twitter’s "rules."
It is our fervant hope that Mr. Musk intends to allow - rather than censor - our descriptions of reality as we know them to be true in regards to human sexuality, as well as in other areas of life.
Mr. Musk evidently understands how significant freedom of speech is to the functioning of a free society as he was quoted as saying that this deal is important for "the future of civlization."
LifeSiteNews believes that being able to spread the truth in charity is absolutely vital for the future of society, as the "truth shall make you free." (Jn 8:32)
And so, in order for us to charitably spread the truth far and wide, we now seek to re-engage on Twitter's public square.
Among the questions surrounding the takeover was the possibility of restoring Trump’s account, which was a cornerstone of the president’s public image since his 2016 rise but was permanently suspended in January 2021, ostensibly because Trump supposedly “incited” the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump, however, has preemptively declared the question moot. “I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH,” Trump told Fox News Monday, referring to the social network he announced in October and launched in February. “I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.”
“We’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter,” he continued. “Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can.”
Trump added that he does not see Musk’s Twitter as “competition for what I am doing,” calling Truth Social a “platform for my voice and for my supporters,” which he said has been “amazing” due to user “interaction.”
Truth Social got off to a rocky start due to technical issues, most notably a lengthy user waiting list, though that backlog reportedly cleared this past week after the network reached a deal to migrate to the cloud infrastructure of alternative video platform Rumble.
Still, Musk’s purchase of Twitter, and the promise of the 217 million-user platform once again becoming a fair venue for conservative speech, represents a major blow to the appeal of competitors such as Truth Social, Gab, and Parler.
Trump’s decision not to take advantage of Twitter’s audience is also counter-intuitive given his widely-assumed (but unconfirmed) intentions to run for president again in 2024, prompting speculation as to whether he truly intends to remain exclusive to Truth Social.