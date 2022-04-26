Trump won’t return to Twitter after Elon Musk buyout, says he’ll stick with his own platform

Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, asking him to reinstate LifeSiteNews' truth-telling Twitter accounts which have been suspended since early 2021.

After contentious negotiations, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has purchased Twitter, thereby transforming the tech giant into a private company.

A self-styled "free speech absolutist," Mr. Musk's entrepreneurial spirit may define his approach to governing Twitter, where, in the marketplace of ideas, the best ideas - not those aided by censorship - will naturally prevail among the competition.

Of course, there are limits to free speech. But, for too long, Big Tech giants (including, Twitter, Google, YouTube and Facebook) have subjected their conservative and Christian users to all forms of censorship, desperately trying to silence our voices.

So if, as it seems, Mr. Musk will level the playing field for conservatives and Christians and allow a true exchange of ideas to occur on his platform, then we look forward to our chance to re-engage on Twitter.

Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, asking him to reactivate LifeSiteNews' truth-telling Twitter accounts which have been suspended since early 2021. They are:

https://twitter.com/LifeSite

https://twitter.com/LSNCatholic

https://twitter.com/WCDM_LSN

https://twitter.com/WCEA_LSN

These accounts have been blocked by the outgoing Twitter regime for more than a year for calling a ‘transgender woman’ (Assistant Secretary of Health, 'Rachel' Levine), a man, and for tweeting an article about the same person.

The article we tweeted makes mention of the troubling paradox of having a person who denies the basic science of the human anatomy be in an authoritative position in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), but does not cast aspersions or any other such “hate speech” against Levine, according to Twitter’s "rules."

It is our fervant hope that Mr. Musk intends to allow - rather than censor - our descriptions of reality as we know them to be true in regards to human sexuality, as well as in other areas of life.

Mr. Musk evidently understands how significant freedom of speech is to the functioning of a free society as he was quoted as saying that this deal is important for "the future of civlization."

LifeSiteNews believes that being able to spread the truth in charity is absolutely vital for the future of society, as the "truth shall make you free." (Jn 8:32)

And so, in order for us to charitably spread the truth far and wide, we now seek to re-engage on Twitter's public square.

Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition to Elon Musk, urging him to now reinstate LifeSiteNews' suspended Twitter accounts.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

'Free speech advocate Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-elon-musk-buys-twitter

'Twitter suspends two LifeSite accounts for calling ‘transgender woman’ a man' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/twitter-suspends-two-lifesite-accounts-for-calling-transgender-woman-a-man/

'Do Catholics need a ‘free speech champion’ like Elon Musk?' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/do-catholics-need-a-free-speech-champion-like-elon-musk/

**Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com