Trump says he’d ‘love’ to appoint top LGBT activist to ‘high level’ in his admin

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — President Trump has said he would like to appoint former director of National Intelligence (DNI) and long-term LGBT activist Richard Grenell to a “high level” in his administration.

Grenell stepped down from his position as acting DNI earlier this month but is still serving in the administration as a special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations.

“Give him a breather, and I’d love to have him back,” Trump told the Daily Caller.

The Daily Caller article reports that “[d]uring his brief time leading the intelligence community, Grenell released documents showing that Former Vice President Joe Biden, former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director James Clapper, and former DNI James Clapper all made requests to unmask Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during the waning days of the Obama administration.”

“He’ll come back in some form, at a high level. He was fantastic, the job he did,” Trump said.

“He did a fantastic job. So I believe that justice will be served. I hope that justice will be served, and I believe justice will be served.”

Grenell was appointed as acting DNI in February this year, making him the first openly gay member of a White House Cabinet in history. In April, he sent a letter all the agencies under his auspices in which he seemed to demand the complete normalization of homosexuality and transgenderism within all Intelligence Community (I.C.) operations.

“While I will likely not be in this role for long, I plan to use this opportunity to drive lasting impact for the IC Pride community. And I am asking every member of the IC leadership team to join me,” wrote Grenell.

In a separate letter that he sent to Adam Schiff this month, Grenell said, “Diversity of the IC workforce should always be celebrated, and I am proud that we increased diversity within the ODNI’s senior ranks, to include more women and members of the LGBT community.”

In 2019, Grenell was asked by President Trump to spearhead a global effort to get countries to end their criminalization of homosexuality.

That effort has now resulted in a policy that would limit the intelligence that U.S. spy agencies share with nations that continue to criminalize homosexuality in order to strong-arm them into conforming with Western norms.

According to multiple reports, the Trump White House is supportive of the initiative.

“Rick Grenell has proven in his work for the Trump administration that he is a gay activist first and a loyal Republican second,” Peter LaBarbera, founder and president of Americans for Truth about Homosexuality (AFTAH), told LifeSiteNews in February.

“He has made it his primary mission to work for the normalization of homosexuality worldwide, which would seem to be more of an Obama foreign policy goal than a Trump goal,” added the AFTAH head.