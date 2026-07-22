Trump says Netanyahu will not be arrested despite Mamdani’s call to detain ‘war criminal’

President Donald Trump responded to a threat by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose video urging enforcement of a warrant against Israel's leader went viral, surpassing 64 million views in a day.

(LifeSiteNews) — In apparent response to statements from New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani regarding the potential of arresting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he enters the city to attend a United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump declared no such detaining will occur.

“Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America,” the 47th U.S. president wrote in a Monday post on Truth Social.

Trump’s public comment came out after Mamdani stated in a New York Times interview that his office was in “active conversation with our legal department” to consider potentially arresting Netanyahu if he comes to the city for the UN General Assembly in September.

Yet, after Trump’s post, Mamdani released a short candid video statement on Tuesday that, on X alone, has garnered more than 64 million views in less than 24 hours.

“Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal, the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people,” the 34-year-old politician stated. “He is responsible for the killing of more than 73,000 people, for the maiming of tens of thousands of children, as those who survive undergo amputation without anesthesia,” he said regarding massive scale of atrocities executed by the Israeli army in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal. pic.twitter.com/YRezmW6YVx — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) July 22, 2026

Mamdani said the Israeli prime minister is additionally responsible “for the targeting of neonatal hospitals and maternity care centers, denying newborns even the chance to live; for the countless people he starved as he blocked food and humanitarian aid from reaching them; for the gunning down of hundreds of aid workers and journalists.”

“And just last month, the UN confirmed that Palestinian children continue to be deliberately targeted and killed by Israeli armed forces, more than eight months after the so-called ‘ceasefire,’” he admonished.

READ: Israeli extremist rabbis instruct soldiers heading to Gaza: ‘Kill all their children’

“There is a reason the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest,” Mamdani stated, emphasizing that such crimes “offend all of humanity.”

After his administration reviewed every legal avenue, he concluded New York City lacks independent authority to enforce the ICC warrant but explicitly called on the federal government to “join the ICC and execute this warrant.”

He declared Netanyahu “not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large,” framing the issue as a test of whether silence becomes “another weapon” against human dignity.

Equivalent of 13 atomic bombs dropped on Gaza, over 366,000 estimated dead

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli defense chief Yoav Gallant “for crimes against humanity and war crimes,” including “starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”

Netanyahu presides over a state that has imposed an illegal 59-year military occupation upon around 5.5 million Palestinians in their internationally recognized territory. During this time, Israelis have continued to humiliate, restrict, terrorize, kidnap, torture, ethnically cleanse and dispossess these indigenous people of their homes and lands.

READ: ‘Faith in a Time of Genocide’: Holy Land Christians call for solidarity, repudiation of Zionism

Perhaps due to the presence of a culture that teaches much of its population deadly aggression against Arabs, the genocidal assaults upon Israeli-occupied Gaza after October 7, 2023, involved over 200,000 tons of explosives in just the first two years of the operation. This figure equates to the force of over 13 of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. These overwhelming attacks have left more than 90 percent of the enclave destroyed.

This is Gaza, almost completely destroyed—nearly all civilian structures have been levelled to the ground. Palestine is the most well-documented genocide in history, yet the most denied.pic.twitter.com/ROBo4ZBVV2 — Suppressed Voices (@supressedvoic) February 24, 2026

Since October 2023, Israel has directly killed at least 73,293 Palestinians in Gaza, including approximately 22,000 children, at a confirmed minimum, with at least 173,960 people injured, including over 10,000 children who have lost at least one leg. These figures include at least 1,168 Palestinians killed (247 children, 191 women) and 3,798 wounded by the Israeli army since the so-called ceasefire was signed last October. An additional 10,000 Palestinians are missing and presumed dead and buried under the rubble.

READ: Israeli army shot thousands of Palestinians seeking food and later bulldozed corpses: report

According to a rationale presented in a Lancet study in July 2024, one can conservatively estimate total deaths in Gaza, including indirect fatalities due to causes like starvation, lack of medicine or proper medical care, to include 366,465 (161,245 children).

Israeli soldiers confess to murdering children

Multiple testimonies in formal letters from large groups of American volunteer doctors in Gaza affirmed the regular practice of Israeli soldiers sniper-shooting children in the head and heart.

Testimonies of massive numbers of children being assassinated are confirmed by many Israeli soldiers confessing to murdering children. (Click here to access tens of thousands of videos and photographs of Israeli atrocities in Gaza.)

In addition to his army assassinating over 270 journalists and media workers in Gaza since the onslaught began along with many more throughout the years, Netanyahu opened up the current war against Iran assassinating their supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei while Israel, with their American partners, feigned sincerity in progressing toward a nuclear deal to avoid war.

Additionally, since Israel sharply escalated its ongoing war on Lebanon in early March, more than 4,328 people have been killed and 12,227 wounded. According to official figures from the Lebanese Health Ministry, the fatalities include at least 344 women, 247 children, one Catholic priest, and at least 133 healthcare workers.

“I agree with the ICC that Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested and tried for his crimes,” Mamdani added in his video statement. “Anyone with their eyes, with their heart, with their conscience should recognize the devastation he has wrought and understand that he belongs before a court of law.”

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