Trump says November 5 will be ‘Christian Visibility Day’ after Biden’s transgender declaration

‘What the h–ll was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be 'Trans Visibility Day'?’ asked Trump. ‘Such total disrespect to Christians. November 5th is going to be called ‘Christian Visibility Day,’ when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before.’

(LifeSiteNews) – Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden for his offensive proclamation recognizing Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day of Visibility” and suggested that election day in November will be known as “Christian Visibility Day” “when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody’s ever seen before” to oust Biden from office.

“What the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be ‘Trans Visibility Day’?” asked Trump in a speech to a cheering crowd in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Tuesday.

“Such total disrespect to Christians,” noted the campaigning former president.

“November 5th is going to be called ‘Christian Visibility Day,’ when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before,” he predicted.

🚨TRUMP: “What the Hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be ‘Trans Visibility Day’? Such total disrespect to Christians… November 5th is going to be called ‘CHRISTIAN Visibility Day’, when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody’s ever seen before” pic.twitter.com/qu3uquKfqc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2024

A few days earlier, the Trump campaign had issued a blistering statement condemning Democrat President Joe Biden’s infelicitous proclamation recognizing March 31 – this year’s Easter Sunday – as “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

“It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden’s White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event, and formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as ‘Trans Day of Visibility,’” said the Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“Sadly, these are just two more examples of the Biden Administration’s years-long assault on the Christian faith,” said Leavitt.

“We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

JUST IN – Trump calls on Biden and the White House to issue an apology to Catholics and Christians across America. pic.twitter.com/UF6BuOL1nb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 30, 2024

