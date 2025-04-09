Trump says tariffs are making US $2 billion a day despite globalist opposition

Trump said that his tariffs are ‘making a fortune’ for the US and that politicians have avoided them because ‘the globalists will go after you.’

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that his tariffs are – or will be – raking in about $2 billion a day to the United States.

“We’re making a fortune with tariffs. I was told $2 billion a day,” said Trump in remarks during the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner. “This isn’t $35 million. That’s peanuts.”

He later went on to point out that in addition to “baseline” 10 percent tariffs on all imported goods, the U.S. is imposing tariffs on automobiles, aluminum, and steel.

“Companies are pouring back into our country with plants… They stopped building in Mexico, four or five plants, and they’re all coming into the United States,” said Trump.

“I know what I’m doing. And you know what I’m doing too. That’s why you vote for me,” he continued. “But I’m the only one that would have done the tariffs because everybody was afraid. They were afraid of being criticized because the globalists will go after you.”

Trump has indeed been sharply criticized for tariffs by mainstream, leftist outlets, especially as global markets are taking a hit. However, Trump and supporters of his tariff policy argue that it is designed to produce long-term benefits through bolstered American manufacturing and production.

“Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something,” Trump recently told a reporter. “We have been treated so badly by other countries – because we had stupid leadership that allowed this to happen. They took our businesses, they took our money, they took our jobs,” he said, adding that American wealth has been effectively “moved” abroad.

Trump promised that this “will eventually be straightened out – and our country will be solid and strong again.”

LifeSiteNews commentator Frank Wright has pointed out that tariff revenue can help mitigate America’s massive debt, which is now over a whopping $36 trillion. According to Wright, the goal of Trump’s tariffs are to punish “unfair” trade:

When trade is balanced, tariffs go to zero (or to 10%, in the Trump version). It’s clean, it’s efficient, and it’s effective. Thus, Trump’s tariffs are reciprocal tariffs – but what they reciprocate against is unfair trade practice in generally, evidenced by an imbalance of trade, and not tariffs specifically.

