Trump says ‘you have to have religion’ to be ‘great nation’ at National Prayer Breakfast

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump emphasized the importance religion and announced new guidelines for the protection of prayer in public schools during the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

“To be a great nation, you have to have religion. You have to have faith. You have to have God,” Trump told lawmakers and religious leaders who attended the event, which is in its 74th year.

Fox News reported that El Salvador President Nayib Bukele as well as Jelly Roll, who won a Grammy on Monday night and boldly praised Jesus Christ during his acceptance speech, were among those in the audience.

Trump made news Thursday when he told attendees that the Department of Education is “officially issuing its new guidance to protect the right to prayer in our public schools,” which he described as “a big deal” while also underscoring his administration’s focus on religious liberty and school choice.

Wow. Trump reveals the Department of Education will protect the right to pray “Today, I’m also pleased to announce that the Department of Education is officially issuing its new guidance to protect the right to prayer in our public schools.” America is returning to Christ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/H3vajaFVP0 — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) February 5, 2026

Last month, Trump issued a proclamation for National School Choice Week celebrating parents’ “God-given right” to direct their children’s education instead of Deep State bureaucrats and liberal activists. “My administration is bringing the sinister ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ agenda to a screeching halt and … we are proudly eliminating Federal funding for schools that permit discriminatory treatment and anti-American indoctrination,” his statement said.

At Thursday’s Prayer Breakfast, Trump said that on May 17 there will be an event on the National Mall for America “to pray, to give thanks” and to “rededicate America as one nation under God.” The announcement was met with swift applause.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump just DROPPED A BOMB at the National Prayer Breakfast: “On May 17, we will re-dedicate America as ONE NATION UNDER GOD, right on the National Mall!” The entire room ERUPTED in cheers! GOD IS GOOD! pic.twitter.com/KZOB1c5P0e — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 5, 2026

Trump also half-joked that he’s “not a perfect candidate” for heaven but that “I really think I probably should make it.” Trump said last year aboard Air Force One that “I’m being a little cute – I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven, OK? I really don’t,” but added, “I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people.”

Upon winning re-election, Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead a task force to “eradicate anti-Christian bias.” Last February, she announced the “Weaponization Working Group” to review Biden-era targeting of Catholics, pro-lifers, President Trump himself, and others.

During his remarks Thursday, Trump reflected on prayer as being “America’s superpower,” saying it “strengthens, heals, empowers and saves.” He tied faith to national resilience, noting his personal experiences, including surviving assassination attempts.

