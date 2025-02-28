Trump says Zelensky ‘not ready for peace’ after explosive White House confrontation

In a heated Oval Office exchange, Trump charged Zelenskyy was ‘gambling with World War III’ and being ‘disrespectful.’ In a Truth Social post following the meeting, Trump said the Ukrainian president could come back to Washington ‘when he is ready for peace.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance had a heated interchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an Oval Office presser at the White House today.

During the exchange Trump called Zelenskyy “disrespectful” and said “you don’t have the cards” to win the war against Russia. The American president also warned Zelenskyy, “you’re gambling with World War III.”

Zelenskyy presented an argument seeking to establish the current war as having begun when the Russians began their “special military operation” into Ukraine three years ago. Vance replied charging the Ukrainian president with being “disrespectful” for attempting to “litigate this in front of the American media.”

In a follow-up post on Trump’s social network Truth Social, the 47th president commented he has “determined that President Zelinski is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.”

“I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace.”

Trump also wrote, more generally, “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion.”

As early as April 2022, LifeSiteNews issued a major essay quoting former U.S. secretaries of state, ambassadors, diplomats, CIA officials, senators, congressmen, presidential candidates, other high-ranking officials, scholars, and independent western journalists, documenting how American and other international policy-makers deliberately provoked the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which happened earlier that year.

