Trump ‘shocks the deep state,’ sidesteps ‘weaponized’ White House transition process’

(LifeSiteNews) – Two viral postings on X describe how President-elect Donald Trump is avoiding the treachery of D.C.’s entrenched “permanent state” that sought to upend his first presidency before it started, beginning with his January 2017 transition into the Oval Office.

“Having experienced firsthand the malevolence of the so-called ‘permanent government’ during his initial transition in 2016-2017, Trump is under no illusions about the loyalty or intentions of the civil service — particularly the General Services Administration (GSA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of Justice (DOJ),” amuse explained on X. “The current transition struggle exemplifies the danger of allowing the permanent bureaucratic state to accrue power unchecked.”

“During his first term, Trump’s transition team — Trump for America, Inc. (TFA) — faced betrayal when the GSA improperly handed over thousands of emails from the transition period to Special Counsel Robert Mueller without proper authorization,” amuse wrote. “An agency ostensibly dedicated to facilitating the transition had instead been co-opted to undermine it.”

Amuse continued:

The FBI, which once served as an institution above the fray of partisan politics, has shown its hand in its dealings with Trump — spying on his 2016 campaign, embedding female honeypots within his transition, and using “national security” briefings as a pretext to disqualify his appointees, like General Michael Flynn. The Justice Department Inspector General found that former FBI agent Peter Strzok even sent another FBI agent to an intelligence briefing with Trump and Flynn as part of an effort to build a Russia collusion case against them. These actions are not the behavior of a neutral party facilitating a democratic handover; they are the machinations of a bureaucracy desperate to retain control.

As a result, the president-elect has chosen to privately fund his side of the transition from the Biden administration.

Trump’s transition strategy: ‘Annihilating the deep state’s control’

“Trump’s MAGA administration just dropped a nuclear bomb on Washington’s corrupt establishment. By rejecting taxpayer-funded GSA tools and launching a fully private transition, Trump is cutting the deep state out of the equation. This isn’t just a handoff — it’s a full-scale revolution,” Ann Vandersteel wrote on X and Substack.

“In a jaw-dropping move, Trump has signed the Transition Agreement with the outgoing Biden administration — but with one massive twist. There’s no GSA involvement. No government phones. No government buildings. Nothing,” Vandersteel wrote.

“This isn’t about tradition. It’s about annihilating the deep state’s control,” Vandersteel continued. “Washington’s gatekeepers are panicking. Trump’s strategy leaves them powerless, blind, and scrambling in the dark.”

She continued:

The deep state relies on access. They spy. They sabotage. They control. But Trump has cut off their lifeline. His team has gone dark — no leaks, no traps, no surveillance. For the corrupt elite, this is their worst nightmare. They’re awake, sweating bullets, terrified of what’s next. Trump’s move isn’t just bold; it’s revolutionary. No GSA oversight. The tools used against him in 2016? Gone.

No taxpayer dependence. This revolution is fully independent.

No interference. The deep state can’t touch what they can’t see. This is a calculated takedown of a corrupt system. Trump isn’t playing defense —he’s on the offensive. “Washington’s establishment is in freefall. The deep state relied on GSA tools to spy, infiltrate, and sabotage. Now they’re locked out entirely. They’ve lost their grip, their leverage, and their power,” Vandersteel wrote. “This isn’t a transition; it’s a declaration of war against the corrupt establishment.”

“Trump’s transition is a bold strike against the forces that tried to destroy his presidency. No leaks. No oversight. No compromise. The deep state is crumbling, and Washington will never be the same,” Vandersteel said.

“The storm isn’t coming — it’s already here.”

Corporate media in the nation’s capital is not happy about Trump’s end run around those who are accustomed to playing an integral role in White House transitions.

The Washington Post, Biden regime are losing sleep over the transition

The Washington Post has decided Trump succeeding Biden in January represents a “hostile takeover of the federal government.”

The Post laments:

Since his victory, Trump has ignored many of the rules and practices intended to guide a seamless transfer of power and handover of the oversight of 2.2 million federal employees. Instead, the president-elect, who has pledged to fire thousands of civil servants and slash billions of dollars in spending, has so far almost fully cut out the government agencies his predecessors have relied on to take charge of the federal government.

“His transition teams have yet to set foot inside a single federal office,” Post writers noted two weeks after Trump resoundingly won the 2024 election, as if breaking with standard procedure were a criminal offense against the Washington establishment.

“In calls with foreign heads of state, Trump has cut out the State Department, its secure lines and its official interpreters,” the Post added.

The Post acknowledged that Trump also “bears deep animus against the FBI, according to the people familiar with his transition process. FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago for classified materials in a case that resulted in federal charges, and he has pledged wholesale changes at the agency and at the Justice Department.”

The FBI would normally have begun vetting a president-elect’s transition team before Election Day, as well as his choices for Cabinet positions and other top staff jobs. Thus far, Trump has left the job of vetting candidates to Stanley Woodward, a D.C. lawyer on his campaign who has represented several Jan. 6 rioters and Trump associates caught up in the classified documents case.

“I happen to know the Biden regime has been losing sleep over the transition,” amuse added in a subsequent X post. “Nothing is going to plan.”

