Trump signs executive order banning gender-confused men from women’s and girls’ sports

The new executive order declares it ‘the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs’ that allow gender-confused men to compete against women and girls and extends beyond schools to the Olympics.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning men, including those who “identify” as female, from participating in women’s sports in order to “protect opportunities for women and girls to compete in safe and fair sports.”

“The war on women’s sports is over,” declared the president to the delight of the crowd.

The scene in the White House East Room on Wednesday where the president was flanked by dozens of women and girl athletes who had been waiting for this moment presented a stark contrast with the barrage of images of obscene transgender activists and men dressed in women’s clothing and makeup from the previous administration.

The move also contrasts sharply with Joe Biden’s action on his first day in office, when he signed an executive order defending students’ ability to compete in sports based on their perceived “gender identity.”

Prominent in the crowd standing behind President Trump was former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines who, as the president noted, has been on the forefront of the battle to keep men out of women’s school and professional athletics.

Gaines became a popular, outspoken activist after “losing” to a gender-confused male, William “Lia” Thomas, at a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) swimming championship in 2022.

Title IX’s original intent restored

“From now on, women’s sports will be only for women,” said Trump.

He warned educational institutions, “If you let men take over women’s sports teams or invade your locker rooms, you will be investigated for violations of Title IX and risk your federal funding.”

Passed in 1972, Title IX was enacted in order to prohibit sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funding. In recent years, Democrats have contorted its original intent to include gender-confused males and females under its umbrella.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the order “upholds the promise of Title IX” and requires “immediate action, including enforcement actions, against schools and athletic associations” that currently permit gender-confused males to to participate in women’s sports and use locker rooms previously reserved for women and girls only.

‘Demeaning, unfair, and dangerous’ for female athletes, no more

“In recent years, many educational institutions and athletic associations have allowed men to compete in women’s sports,” notes the executive order, aptly titled “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports.” “This is demeaning, unfair, and dangerous to women and girls, and denies women and girls the equal opportunity to participate and excel in competitive sports.”

“As some Federal courts have recognized, ‘ignoring fundamental biological truths between the two sexes deprives women and girls of meaningful access to educational facilities,’” it continues.

Therefore, it is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy. It shall also be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth.

Trump admin to Olympics: ‘America categorically rejects transgender lunacy’

The president’s directive extends beyond U.S. schools and sports leagues to the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics to be held in Los Angeles.

Trump authorized Secretary of State Marco Rubio to inform the International Olympic Committee that “America categorically rejects transgender lunacy. We want them to change everything having to do with the Olympics and having to do with this absolutely ridiculous subject.”

He further directed Homeland Security head Kristi Noem to “deny any and all visa applications made by men attempting to fraudulently enter the United States while identifying themselves as women athletes to try and get into the Games.”

NCAA welcomes a ‘clear, national standard’

The NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) seemed to welcome the president’s executive order, saying it provides a “clear, national standard.”

“The NCAA is an organization made up of 1,100 colleges and universities in all 50 states that collectively enroll more than 530,000 student-athletes,” noted a statement by NCAA President Charlie Baker. “We strongly believe that clear, consistent and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today’s student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions. To that end, President Trump’s order provides a clear, national standard.”

“The NCAA Board of Governors is reviewing the executive order and will take necessary steps to align NCAA policy in the coming days, subject to further guidance from the administration,” continued Baker. “The Association will continue to help foster welcoming environments on campuses for all student-athletes. We stand ready to assist schools as they look for ways to support any student-athletes affected by changes in the policy.”

Soon after Trump added his signature to his latest executive order, Harvard University fell in line with the order, removing its “transgender inclusion” policy from its athletics website.

LGBT activist groups infuriated

GLAAD, an organization that identifies itself as “the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization,” was infuriated by the executive order, claiming that men confused about their sex should be recognized as “women” and allowed to compete against women “if they want.”

LGBTQ+ Washington, D.C., lobbying group, the Human Rights Campaign, also attacked the executive order, as did National Women’s Law Center president and CEO, Fatima Goss Graves.

Graves insisted that gender-confused students “do not pose threats to sports” or schools, despite numerous incidents of “transgender” males severely injuring women and girls in competitions, among other harms.

