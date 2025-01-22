Trump signs executive order banning, investigating government censorship online

An executive order signed by Trump on Monday bans federal agencies and employees from pressuring companies to censor content and promises to launch an investigation into the Biden administration’s censorship efforts.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — In fulfillment of one of his campaign promises, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday that seeks to end government-led censorship online.

“Over the last four years, the previous administration trampled free speech rights by censoring Americans’ speech on online platforms, often by exerting substantial coercive pressure on third parties, such as social media companies, to moderate, deplatform, or otherwise suppress speech that the Federal Government did not approve,” reads the order in seeming reference to statements by tech leaders like Mark Zuckerberg who have spoken publicly about being pressured by the Biden administration to censor “true” content that happened to be politically inconvenient to the ruling regime.

“Under the guise of combatting ‘misinformation,’ ‘disinformation,’ and ‘malinformation,’ the Federal Government infringed on the constitutionally protected speech rights of American citizens across the United States in a manner that advanced the Government’s preferred narrative about significant matters of public debate. Government censorship of speech is intolerable in a free society,” it added.

The order vows not just to halt and prohibit federal agencies and employees from pressuring companies to censor content but also promises to launch an investigation into past censorship efforts carried out by the Biden administration.

While the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is not fully aligned with Catholic teaching when it comes to the issue of free speech – the Church has always taught that individuals do not have a “right” to spread error and that the freedom to speak can be lawfully limited – Trump’s executive order is largely being seen as a win for conservatives as recent government censorship has not principally targeted false speech – an action the Church supports – but true speech, especially speech related to the COVID shots, abortion, and gender ideology.

