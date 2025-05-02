Trump signs executive order defunding ‘woke’ NPR, PBS

Trump's executive order comes after NPR and PBS have for decades received taxpayer dollars while pushing left-wing narratives and content.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump has followed through on his threat to defund National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), which have been receiving taxpayer dollars for decades to fuel left-wing narratives and content.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order instructing the Board of Directors of the Corporation of Public Broadcasting (CPB) and all executive departments and agencies to cease funding for the entities.

For years, Americans have been on the hook for subsidizing NPR and PBS as they spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as “news.” As @POTUS has said, funding their biased content is a waste. 🧵 Here are some examples of the trash that passes for “news” at NPR and PBS: pic.twitter.com/7xlZOKGay1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 14, 2025

Congress approved the CPB in 1967. For Fiscal Year 2025, it received $535 million in taxpayer dollars. NPR receives 1 percent of its annual budget from the CPB while PBS receives 16 percent of its yearly expenses from it.

Trump’s decision was touted by the White House on social media.

Among other things, the executive order states that Americans “have the right to expect that if their tax dollars fund public broadcasting at all, they fund only fair, accurate, unbiased, and nonpartisan news coverage” and that PBS nor NPR fail to do so.

🚨 BREAKING: @POTUS just signed an executive order ENDING the taxpayer subsidization of NPR and PBS — which receive millions from taxpayers to spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as “news.” Here is the text of the order: By the authority vested in me as President by the… — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 2, 2025

In March, Republican lawmakers grilled NPR and PBS CEO’s Katherine Maher and Paula Kerger, respectively, during a Department of Government Efficiency subcommittee.

Firebrand Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene accused the CPB of “using taxpayer dollars to actively suppress the truth, suppress diverse viewpoints, and produce some of the most outlandish, ludicrous content.”

⚠️CLOSING STATEMENT⚠️ After listening to what we’ve heard today, we will be calling for the complete and total defund and dismantling of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. NPR & PBS can hate us on their own dime. It’s time American taxpayers stop footing the bill. pic.twitter.com/2OfjGzmNlF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 26, 2025

At one point during the hearings, NPR’s CEO told GOP Rep. Jim Jordan that she has “never seen any political bias determining editorial decision.”

Jordan shared with her a report by a longtime NPR journalist that found the agency’s editorial composition in the D.C. area includes 87 registered Democrats and zero registered Republicans.

“87-0 and you’re not biased?” an aghast Jordan shot back.

REP JORDAN: “Is NPR biased?” NPR CEO: “I have never seen any political bias.” JORDAN: “In the DC area, editorial positions at NPR have 87 registered Democrats and 0 Republicans.” NPR CEO: “We do not track the voter registration, but I find that concerning.” JORDAN: “87-0… pic.twitter.com/AzaWV9BxBm — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 26, 2025

Prior to the hearing, Trump said he would “love to” see funding for the “very biased” NPR and PBS come to an end.

In March, Trump approved an executive order ordering the dismantling of Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which are also run by the U.S. government. The agencies were founded in the 1940s. Critics have long argued they are not only antiquated but have been co-opted by leftist ideologues in recent decades.

