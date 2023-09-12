Trump slams Alex Soros as a ‘spoiled little degenerate’ over comments on 2024 race

‘His daddy controls the D.A.’s and A.G.’s in America,’ Trump said. ‘They are destroying our Country.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The 37-year-old heir of globalist George Soros’ $25 billion financial empire was on the receiving end of a blistering attack from former President Donald Trump on Sunday.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump lashed out at Alex Soros after he had written an op-ed for Politico warning about how “a MAGA-style Republican victory in next year’s U.S. presidential election could, in the end, be worse for the EU than for the U.S.”

Trump called Soros a “spoiled little degenerate” while also singling out GOP leadership in the U.S. Senate.

“His daddy controls the D.A.’s and A.G.’s in America,” Trump said. “They are destroying our Country. Mitch McConnell is helping them do it by doing NOTHING! An EMBARRASSMENT to the Republican Party. GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS!!!”

Alex was elected chairman of his 92-year-old father’s Open Society Foundations in December 2022. He is the fourth of George’s five children.

The Wall Street Journal profiled Alex in June. He told them he is “more political” than his father, pointing to his hands-on approach with elected officials. While admitting he and his father “think alike,” he added that “I have some differences with my generation in regard to free speech and other things.”

As previously reported by LifeSite, Capital Research Center (CRC) has documented how cities and counties across the U.S. have experienced surges in crime under Soros-backed district attorneys, such as Philadelphia, which, under Larry Krasner in 2021, became the murder capital of the U.S. among the country’s largest cities.

Perhaps Soros’ most well-known DA pick, Kim Foxx, oversaw Chicago’s “largest spike in homicides in more than 30 years while her office dropped charges against 30 percent of felony defendants during 2020,” CRC reported.

Elon Musk weighed in on the Soros family’s influence over the judicial system as well. He responded to the Journal’s interview by posting on Twitter (now X) that “if Alex Soros is serious about freedom of speech, then we have common ground. But destroying public safety by electing DAs who won’t prosecute violent criminals needs to stop.”

If @AlexanderSoros is serious about freedom of speech, then we have common ground. But destroying public safety by electing DAs who won’t prosecute violent criminals needs to stop. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2023

Alex has already come under criticism from prominent politicians, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Orbán cracked down on the Open Society Foundations years ago, forcing George to remove it from the country in 2018.

During a radio address this summer, Orbán accused Alex of planning to “incite” a migrant crisis on Hungary’s southern border. Orbán has also claimed that Alex “dictates an even tougher pace” than his father.

In his article that appeared on Politico last month, Alex declared he would not be pulling resources from his Open Society Foundations in Europe, but rather shifting them to countries where it can make a real difference, such as Ukraine. “This isn’t any kind of a retreat,” he said.

Fox News has reported that Alex has already donated $5.7 million of his own money to Democratic PACs and campaigns since 2018. Per CNN, the Soros-run Democracy PAC gave $81 million in donations from 2019 to 2020. The Open Society Foundations has reportedly given grants totaling $19 billion to promote neoliberal and secular policies since its founding in 1979.

