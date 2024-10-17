Trump slams Kamala Harris for supporting transgender surgeries for prisoners, illegal aliens

Several recently released Trump ads are knocking Harris for her support of taxpayer funded surgeries for gender-confused inmates and incarcerated illegal aliens who identify as the opposite sex.

(LifeSiteNews) — With the election less than 20 days away, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their final pitches to voters. One of Trump’s closing arguments is that Harris is too radical on LGBT issues.

Several recently released Trump ads are knocking Harris for her support of taxpayer funded surgeries for gender-confused inmates and incarcerated illegal aliens who identify as the opposite sex.

“President Trump is going nuclear on the trans issue. Kamala also supports the transing and indoctrination of children,” noted de-transitioner Chloe Cole said on X while sharing one of the videos.

President Trump is going nuclear on the trans issue. Kamala also supports the transing and indoctrination of children. pic.twitter.com/36DhaHPuF8 — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) September 22, 2024

The ad features a clip of Harris talking with gender-confused man Mara Keisling of the National Center for Transgender Equality in 2019. Harris was telling him about efforts she took as Attorney General of California to ensure “trans” surgeries were accessible to prisoners.

The ad also includes pictures of Sam Britton, a cross-dressing nuclear waste official who worked in the Biden administration but was fired after stealing luggage at an airport, as well as HHS assistant Secretary Richard “Rachel” Levine.

“Kamala’s for they/them. President Trump is for you,” the ad reads.

The Trump team has reportedly spent over $11 million running the ad across the country on television and roughly $361,000 on digital platforms, FactCheck.org relates.

The Trump campaign appears to believe the issue is an effective message in the final weeks of the campaign, as this Monday Trump himself shared another ad exposing Harris’ support for the policy on social media. It shows popular black radio show host Charlamagne stating that Harris clearly favors the policy.

“Kamala even supports letting biological men compete against our girls in their sports!” the ad also recalls.

COMING TO A TV NEAR YOU… pic.twitter.com/FoYIoEgVGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2024

This week, Harris was asked point blank if she still supports taxpayer funded “trans” surgeries for criminals by Fox News’ Bret Baier in a bombshell interview that most pundits say was a train wreck for Harris.

“I will follow the law,” she responded while attempting to argue that the Trump administration backed the policy too, which is not necessarily true as Trump has never campaigned or expressed support for the policy.

He challenged her to clarify her position by noting that she would “have a say” as to whether the policy would be ended or not. But Harris simply changed the topic by claiming the ad creates division.

“Are you still in support of using taxpayer dollars to help prison inmates or detailed illegal aliens to transition to another gender?” HARRIS: “I will follow the law.” pic.twitter.com/O9GnJM8aDb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2024

When asked by the ACLU for her stance in 2019, Harris replied in the affirmative.

“It is important that transgender individuals who rely on the state for care receive the treatment they need, which includes access to treatment associated with gender transition,” she said in a questionnaire. “Transition treatment is a medical necessity.”

Trump has repeatedly shined a light on Harris’ extreme LGBT positions while campaigning. At a rally late last month in Pennsylvania, he told the crowd that Harris “endorsed free sex changes for illegal aliens in detention centers all over our country at taxpayer expense!”

Although Trump himself supports homosexual “marriage” and is endorsed by the pro-LGBT Log Cabin Republicans, he has continually promised to keep gender-confused athletes out of women’s sports.

On Fox News this Wednesday, he told Harris Faulkner that he would “ban” males playing against women via executive action.

“It’s a man playing in a [women’s] game,” he said.

“You just ban it. The president bans it. You just don’t let it happen.” Former President Trump gave a quick and simple solution for how he would solve the issue of biological men in women’s sports during a ‘@FaulknerFocus‘ town hall with female voters. | @HARRISFAULKNER pic.twitter.com/CqalYFgCER — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 16, 2024

At the same time, Trump drew criticism from social conservatives when he told John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News, in Chicago this week that Republicans “don’t want transgender operations [for children] without parental consent.’’ Trump had previously said that he would “stop” all such surgeries for minors, never mentioning that he was okay with it so long as their parents approved.

