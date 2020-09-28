Trump slams liberal media’s ‘disgraceful’ attacks on Amy Coney Barrett’s faith

URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Over the weekend, President Donald Trump defended Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his third nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, against attacks leveled at her by Democrat lawmakers and left-wing activists targeting her Catholic faith.

On Saturday, Trump nominated Barrett, a former University of Notre Dame law professor and Catholic mother of seven who currently sits on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, to replace recently deceased left-wing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett’s record of past rulings, writings, and public statements indicates her to be a pro-life originalist.

Since Barrett’s nomination was announced, she has been the subject of numerous articles and comments insinuating her Catholicism is somehow unusual or dangerous – complaints largely rooted in the fear that she will upend pro-abortion, pro-LGBT precedent such as Roe v. Wade or Bostock v. Clayton County.

“We have noticed some comments made in the media about my incredibly qualified nominee Amy,” Trump said during a weekend press conference. “The New York Times said her religion is not consistent with American values. She's Catholic; it covers a lot of people. It's a very disgraceful thing to say. Some of the comedians, I don't think they're comedians because a comedian is supposed to be funny. They're not funny like at all; they're nasty, they're mean, and they think they're funny.”

“I thought we settled this 60 years ago with the election of John F. Kennedy,” Trump continued after an aside about his recent campaign events. “But seriously they're going after her Catholicism. I will stand with her, fight with her, and we will make sure that these attacks stop because they really, it's unprecedented, they're basically fighting a major religion in our country. This is incredible. Fighting any religion, fighting Catholicism is just incredible that they can be doing it.”

Democrats are currently weighing whether to make an issue of Barrett’s faith in her upcoming confirmation hearings. Her hearings for the Seventh Circuit became a liability for Senate Democrats in 2017 when Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, interrogated her about her Catholic faith.

“When you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you,” the pro-abortion Feinstein said at the time. “And that’s of concern when you come to big issues that large numbers of people have fought for for years in this country.”

Feinstein has so far refused to say whether she would repeat that line of questioning this time around, but some of her colleagues, such as the far-left Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, have signaled that they feel no such reluctance.