News

Trump slams pro-LGBT female ‘bishop’ who hijacked national prayer service with woke sermon

The president called Mariann Edgar Budde 'a Radical Left hard line Trump hater' who 'brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. ... She and her church owe the public an apology!'
Featured Image
Mariann Edgar BuddeX

Stephen
Kokx
Stephen Kokx
Comments 
2

(LifeSiteNews) — A liberal Episcopal clergywoman is being criticized after she hijacked the National Prayer Service to push the LGBT agenda.


Yesterday, President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their families descended on the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., which is part of the worldwide Anglican Church. Commissioned by the U.S. Congress in the 19th century, the building has hosted 10 inaugural Prayer Services since 1933 as well as multiple presidential funerals, most recently Jimmy Carter’s.

Tuesday’s inter-religious event was intended to act as a non-partisan, spiritually uplifting ceremony to kick off the president’s new four-year term but that was undermined by Mariann Budde, who used her sermon to promote woke ideology.

“Let me make one final plea, Mr. President,” she said, addressing herself to Trump, who looked uninterested. “In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now … there are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives.”

“The people who pick our crops and clean our office buildings, “she continued, “who labor in poultry farms and meat-packing plants, who wash the dishes after we eat in restaurants and work the night shifts in hospitals. They may not be citizens, or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals.”

Budde, 65, was responding to two executive orders that Trump signed earlier in the week. One instructed the U.S. government to only recognize two sexes, male and female, and the other declared an emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump immediately let his feelings be known by telling the press back at the White House that he didn’t believe it was a good service.


He followed that up by issuing a statement on social media.

“The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater,” he exclaimed. “She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our country and killed people.”

“Apart from her inappropriate statements,” he added, “the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!”


House Republican Conference chair Lisa McClain unleashed a critical statement of Budde as well.

“The bishop was extreme in her views — extremely out of line and out of touch, and what she did was uncalled for,” she said at a press conference.


Bishop Emeritus Joseph Strickland similarly rebuked Budde.

“This woman would benefit from embracing the truth that male or female is assigned by our creator at conception,” he said in an X post.


Budde has been an Episcopal bishop since 2011 and is the first woman to oversee the Washington diocese. She has a long track record of supporting left-wing causes. In 2012, she donated to the Obama campaign. In 2020, she blamed Trump when rioters set fire to her church. She has also accused him of inciting the January 6 protests in 2021. She attended a march in Washington after the death of drug addict George Floyd in 2020 as well.


Since her sermon, Budde has made appearances on CNN and The View and has received praise from liberal Jesuit Catholic priest James Martin on X.

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 21, 2025


More than a dozen leaders from different religions spoke at Tuesday’s event. Pope Francis’ official biographer, liberal journalist Austin Ivereigh, claimed that Budde “nailed” her sermon given that it made Trump and Vance look uncomfortable.


Francis along with a cadre of left-wing Catholic prelates in the United States have rebuked Trump for his plans to deport illegal immigrants despite Catholic teaching in no way being opposed to the policy. In fact, former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, has said that not only is it a “legitimate” course of action, mass immigration of illegal citizens into the West is part of a “subversive plan of ethnic substitution” that is being pushed by “globalist elite” who want to sow discord and social upheaval.


GOP Congressman Mike Collins said in an X post that Budde “should be added to the deportation list.”

2 Comments

    Loading...