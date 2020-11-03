Trump slams SCOTUS for allowing Pennsylvania to accept mail-in votes after Election Day

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump on Monday blasted a Supreme Court decision allowing Pennsylvania an extended time after Election Day to accept and count mail-in ballots, asserting this opens the door to voter fraud and election-related violence. Twitter, in turn, slapped the president’s tweet with a warning label.

“The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets. Something must be done!” Trump tweeted.

Twitter prefaced the President’s tweet with a warning: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

Trump won Pennsylvania “by a little more than 44,000 votes in 2016 and with 20 Electoral College votes, the state could determine the winner of this year’s election,” noted NBC News.

The Supreme Court ruled last Wednesday that election officials in Pennsylvania, as well as in the key state of North Carolina, could accept absentee ballots for several days after Election Day, according to the New York Times.

In the Pennsylvania case, the state Republican Party asked the Supreme Court for a stay on a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that allows election officials to count some mailed ballots up to three days after Election Day, the Times reported.

In the North Carolina case, “the court let stand lower court rulings that allowed the state’s board of elections to extend the deadline to nine days after Election Day, up from the three days called for by the state legislature,” reported the New York Times.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 4-4 not to issue the stay, which generally requires a majority vote, and the decision was unsigned and gave no reasons for the ruling.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who joined the nation’s highest court on Tuesday last week, did not rule on either case, “because of the need for a prompt resolution” and “because she has not had time to fully review the parties’ filings,” according to a court spokesperson.

Trump’s Monday tweet comes after local officials in seven of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties confirmed they will wait until the day after election to count mail-in ballots because of concerns over “staffing and resources,” NBC News reported Saturday.

All seven counties — Beaver, Cumberland, Franklin, Greene, Juniata, Mercer and Montour — voted for Trump in 2016, and according to state data, about 150,000 voters in these counties requested mail-in ballots.

Pennsylvania permits election officials to begin processing mail-in ballots the morning of Election Day.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, told reporters Friday she is attempting to contact the counties to urge them to start counting on Tuesday.

“Even if you could only do part [of the process], to get started as early as humanly possible on Election Day matters for every single county of any size,” Boockvar said.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court also ruled on October 23 that ballots cannot be rejected because of signature comparisons. All seven justices, five Democrats and two Republicans, concurred with the decision, which was signed by all but one Republican, Politico reported.

According to the U.S. Elections Project, 2,414,351 Pennsylvanians had already submitted ballots as of November 2 — nearly 39 per cent of the 6.2 million people who voted in the 2016 general election.