Trump slams the ‘green’ agenda as ‘biggest hoax in history’ in Davos 2026 address

At Davos, Switzerland, the US president rebuked ‘green energy’ ideology and declared America avoided Europe’s ‘catastrophic energy collapse’ by rejecting the Green New Deal.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — Donald Trump has called “green energy” and the Green New Deal the “greatest hoax in history” in his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

During his special address on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Trump said the “Green New Scam” (a reference to the “Green New Deal”) is “perhaps the greatest hoax in history.”

@realDonaldTrump says the "Green New Scam" is the "greatest hoax in history" at the WEF 2026 in Davos He goes on to rant against how terrible and inefficient windmills are

“Because of my election victory, the United States avoided the catastrophic energy collapse, which befell every European nation that pursued the Green New Scam,” Trump declared.

He went on to rave against windmills, noting how inefficient they are. He said every time a windmill goes around, “you lose 1,000 dollars.”

Trump noted that countries like Germany, which have embraced so-called “green” energy, produce less energy now than they did years ago, have higher energy prices, and have less energy security.

In his typical ironic tone, the U.S. president started his speech by greeting “many friends, and some enemies.”

Trump used the first part of his speech to talk about the economic success of the U.S. under his presidency, then shifted his focus to Europe. He stressed repeatedly that he wants Europe to do well, highlighting the common heritage of the U.S. and Europe and his German and Scottish heritage. However, he sees Europe heading in the wrong direction due to left-wing policies on energy, government spending, and mass migration.

“Certain places in Europe are not even recognizable, frankly, anymore … I love Europe, and I want to see Europe go good, but it’s not heading in the right direction,” he said.

“In recent decades, it became conventional wisdom in Washington and European capitals that the only way to grow a modern Western economy was through ever-increasing government spending, unchecked mass migration, and endless foreign imports,” the U.S. president stated.

“This was the path that the Sleepy Joe Biden administration and many other Western governments very foolishly followed, turning their back on everything that makes nations rich and powerful and strong.”

Addressing the controversy over Greenland, Trump said that the country is geographically part of North America and is in a “key strategic location between the United States, Russia, and China.”

He reiterated his wish to purchase Greenland for “strategic national and international security,” and stressed that only the U.S. would be able to keep Greenland safe from potential enemies.

“We want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won’t give it,” he said. “They [Denmark] have a choice, you can say ‘yes’ and we will be very appreciative, or you can say ‘no,’ and we will remember.”

The day before Trump’s speech, the European Parliament froze ratification of a U.S. trade deal after the U.S. president threatened to impose additional tariffs on European nations over the Greenland controversy.

Trump also highlighted his push for housing affordability by referencing his announcement for a ban on large institutional investment companies from buying up single-family homes and capping credit card interest rates at 10 percent.

