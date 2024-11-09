Trump soars to landslide victory as Francis meets with notorious pro-abortion politician

On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, John Henry-Westen, Father Charles Murr, and Frank Wright react to former President Donald Trump’s landslide election victory and discuss how his policies might impact Catholics, the defeat of three radical pro-abortion amendments, Pope Francis paying a visit to notorious abortionist Emma Bonino, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, John Henry-Westen, Father Charles Murr, and Frank Wright react to former President Donald Trump’s landslide election victory and discuss how his policies might impact Catholics, the defeat of three radical pro-abortion amendments, Pope Francis paying a visit to notorious pro-abortion Italian politician Emma Bonino, and more.

The panel began the episode by discussing Trump’s decisive election victory and its impact on Catholics. Westen noted that the result is being celebrated across the country, especially by pro-life Americans who see real hope in this victory, which had been crushed over the last several years.

Murr agreed that these results are “very hopeful” and emphasized that a radical change in direction was needed for the country, but also urged caution to American Catholics expecting perfection from Trump.

“He’s not perfect, and again, he would be the first to admit that, but I think he’s a man of God. I think God is with him, and I think he’s the man that’s needed right now to lead our nation; I really do,” the priest said.

Murr then underscored that the country was very close to falling off the edge of the earth, that we had a long way to go, and that there were several issues that needed to be addressed, like abortion.

“He’s got his plate full; there’s an awful lot for him to do. But I think he’s got the nation behind him,” Murr stressed.

Wright also expressed hope and noted how great it is that Trump won both the electoral college and the popular vote; Republicans regained control of the Senate and will likely hold onto the House of Representatives because that gives him a mandate to govern according to his platform.

The journalist then dove into how this is a massive victory, not just for Trump or ordinary Americans, but for everyone across the globe because of the dramatic policy shift he expects to see from the Trump administration, based on what he’s heard from inside sources, which is a significant reform of what he refers to as the “international liberal global order.”

“[T]here is a serious program which is afoot, which appears to involve a root and branch review of the Federal Reserve itself involving a move towards tariffs and re-industrialization of the United States. In fact, a complete reimagining of the way that money and the economy of the United States works. Now, why would they be able to do this? One, they’ve got a very strong mandate, but two there’s a mandate from reality as well. Because if the U.S. doesn’t change course, it’s likely to go bankrupt because the last 30 years of what JD Vance called ‘boomer neocon wars,’ in which they keep genociding Christians, have bankrupted the United States not just financially but morally and diplomatically, leaving it isolated and hated across the world,” Wright said.

The journalist added that he believes Trump will stop these endless wars and seriously downsize the U.S.’s commitment to NATO based on what he’s heard from Dr. Sumatra Maitra, who’s been advising the Trump camp on NATO policy.

“[T]here will be peace in Europe because they will have to pursue a diplomatic path towards Russia and an end to the war in Ukraine, and hopefully an end to the business that funded that war. Because it needs to be stressed that almost the entire political class in the West, in some way, profits from permanent war, and that is the reason why we are plagued with it. So, this extremely good news,” Wright said

Later in the episode, the panel turned to some other election results: the defeat of radical pro-abortion amendments in Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota, focusing primarily on Florida. However, voters went the oppose way in Missouri, overturning the state’s near-total abortion ban.

Westen highlighted how Amendment 4 in Florida failed to pass despite the best efforts of George Soros, Planned Parenthood, and others. The host emphasized the significance of Governor Ron DeSantis taking an active role in defeating the amendment and the role of Operation Rescue founder Randall Terry running ads that showed horrifying images of real abortions, including one during the View that compared the hosts to Nazis and another during Game 4 of the World Series.

“We know that seeing the devastation of abortion actually does things,” the host said.

Murr said he hopes that with all the political changes that will come with a Trump presidency, people will start to clearly see the horrors of abortion. He then dove into how evil abortion truly is and how it is connected to the political left’s hatred.

“I’m serious when I tell you in my life I have never seen or felt or experienced such hatred, political hatred, that people hate a candidate, and this hatred goes hand in hand with abortion. I don’t see them as so distinct; it’s a package deal,” Murr said.

Murr added that one of the reasons Trump won was because of this hatred, as many middle-class Americans voted for him because they were outraged by this hatred.

“When you hate, you’re courting evil. When you are pro-abortion, [promoting it] as a wonderful, freeing, liberating event in your life. If you can get that screwed up in your thinking, there’s something very evil in your thought process. Something’s wrong… My hope is that they cancel each other out. When people start seeing the progress and the positive steps being taken to put a country and a world back together again, abortion is out of the question,” the priest said.

Wright underscored that the argument for life and the truth is effectively the same thing and that the election results show that people are starting to see the fruits of the false liberal utopia.

“Basically, I think that having for so many years been promised a utopia and permanent change in the promotion of liberationist rights and so on, people are beginning to see up close where that gets. Remember that most of the wars that have been started have been done in the name of democracy, spreading these liberal rights, and the pinnacle of rights in womanhood is the right to kill your own children,” Wright said.

“Now, the alternative to this system promising people a different explanation of the world… is the essentialism of the Catholic Church. In this sense, essentialism means values and things that do not change, such as the value of life, which is non-negotiable. And this is why we must hold the feet of politicians to this fire. And this is why we must press the issue upon people,” the journalist added.

For more discussion on Trump’s win, how it will affect the country and Catholics, the defeat of pro-abortion amendments, and much more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason.

