Trump speaks at National Prayer Breakfast: ‘Let’s bring God back into our lives’

The president announced the creation of a White House Faith Office while approving a task force aimed at eradicating 'anti-Christian bias' across the U.S.

(LifeSiteNews) — President Donald Trump announced the creation of a White House Faith Office on Thursday while approving a task force aimed at eradicating “anti-Christian bias” across the U.S.

“I really believe you can’t be happy without religion, without that belief,” Trump said. “Let’s bring religion back, let’s bring God back into our lives.”

TRUMP: “Let’s bring religion and God back into our lives.” Smash the heart button if you truly agree! ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4McPU6rYEZ — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 News (@DonaldTNews) February 6, 2025



At the National Prayer Breakfast today in Washington D.C., Trump said he is instructing U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to root out any and all persecution of Christians in America.

“The mission of this task force will be to immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI, terrible, and other agencies,” he said.

Trump clarified that the purpose of the agency will be to “fully prosecute anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society and to move heaven and earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide.”

🚨 President Trump announces that he will be signing an Executive Order to make Attorney General Pam Bondi the head of a task force to eradicate anti-Christian bias. pic.twitter.com/IaxhAGuDBZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 6, 2025



Just hours after being sworn in on Wednesday, Bondi announced the formation of the “Weaponization Working Group.” Its purpose is to review Biden-era targeting of Catholics, pro-lifers, President Trump himself, as well as other religious and conservative Americans.

Trump also told attendees he would be forming a White House Faith Office to be led by Evangelical Paula White.

White, a noted Zionist and longtime ally of Trump, was tapped by him to lead a near-identical initiative in 2018 called the Faith and Opportunity Initiative, which Joe Biden scrapped upon assuming office in 2021.

Trump spoke at two events that are associated with the National Prayer Breakfast today, one of which was held on Capitol Hill while the at the D.C. Hilton Hotel.

Trump notably referenced the failed assassination attempt made on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania last year.

“I believed in God, but I feel, I feel much more strongly about it. Something happened,” he said. “It was God that saved me.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “[Butler] changed something in me… I feel even stronger. I believed in God, but I feel much more strongly about it.” pic.twitter.com/1c7dSassJe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 6, 2025



Since 1953, every U.S. president has spoken at the National Prayer Breakfast.

