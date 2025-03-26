Trump State Department may cut LGBT, abortion sections from human rights report

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to reduce the annual State Department human rights report’s focus on LGBT and feminist interests.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The Trump administration may be planning to reduce the annual State Department human rights report’s focus on LGBT and feminist interests, according to a new unconfirmed report.

Politico says it obtained an internal State Department email dated March 14 concerning revisions to the 2024 report, which was drafted under the Biden administration. It is being revised to “get rid of several sections and limit the number of examples of rights abuse cases under each,” with Politico describing the reductions as applying to “the rights of women, the disabled, the LGBTQ+ community and more.”

The LGBT section is allegedly being removed entirely and “(s)maller sections detailing discrimination against indigenous people, people with disabilities, and corruption in government also are being cut out (…) the new report will include some sections on topics such as protecting refugees, child labor, religious freedom, some elements of workers’ rights and human trafficking.”

The section on women, meanwhile, will not have full “sub-categories on rape and domestic violence, reproductive rights, female genital mutilation and general discrimination,” but rather a single section titled “coercion in population control.”

A State Department spokesperson told the pro-LGBT Washington Blade only that “(w)e are not previewing the human rights report at this time.”

The report, mandated by Congress to annually review the state of human rights around the world, is expected to be released sometime this spring. Until then, whether it omits genuine human rights issues or merely politicized items from the Biden era is speculation.

The Trump administration has made purging “woke” ideology from the federal government a major priority.

Many far-left uses of taxpayer dollars are currently under review by the Trump administration, including pro-abortion and pro-censorship activity through USAID, “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and neo-Marxist class warfare propaganda” through the National Science Foundation, and billions to left-wing “green energy” nonprofits through the Environmental Protection Agency.

In his first month back in office, Trump began the reversal of past presidents’ politicization of the military by reinstating soldiers who had been discharged over COVID shots with their former ranks, back pay, and benefits; beginning the removal of soldiers afflicted with gender dysphoria; and ordering the elimination of “Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion” (DEI) programs from the military and discharge of service members afflicted with gender confusion. The administration also banned LGBT and “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) flags from being flown at U.S. embassies and other State Department facilities and ended observance of all identity-based “cultural awareness” months, including LGBT Pride Month.

