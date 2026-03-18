Trump State Department says foreigners must use actual sex on visas

In contrast to the Biden administration, the Trump State Department will require individuals to tell the truth about their real sex, according to a finalized regulation concerning passports.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a victory for biological reality, the Trump administration is finalizing a rule that requires individuals to list their true sex, not their fictional, made-up gender on their visa applications.

The regulation follows a Supreme Court decision that affirmed the State Department’s right to require accurate information on passports. The policy has been in the works since January 2025.

“The marker reflected in the ‘sex’ field on any visa application, including the entry form, should match the applicant’s biological sex at birth, even if that differs from the sex listed on the applicant’s foreign passport or other identifying documentation,” the new rule states. It will go into effect on April 10.

“This change aligns the entry form with other Department forms that now use the term ‘sex’ in place of ‘gender,’” the regulation states.

LGBT groups were quick to find fault with the policy, suggesting this will lead to Immigration and Customs Enforcement targeting “transgender” foreigners.

LGBT Nation said “trans immigrants” face a “heightened risk.”

“Discrepancies in the documentation will no doubt bring confusion and also increase the potential for the administration to target [so-called] trans immigrants in its deportation crusade,” the website lamented.

The policy aligns with a January 2025 executive order that requires the federal government to reject gender ideology and instead embrace biology.

The Supreme Court ruled last November that the State Department could implement the requirements on passports.

“Displaying passport holders’ sex at birth no more offends equal protection principles than displaying their country of birth—in both cases, the Government is merely attesting to a historical fact without subjecting anyone to differential treatment,” a majority of justices ruled in Trump v. Orr.

Though the ruling was left unsigned, liberal Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, and Jackson dissented, indicating the six right-leaning justices ruled in favor of Trump.

Justice Jackson, who famously could not define what a woman is, authored a dissent.

The Biden administration previously allowed individuals to choose “X” as a gender marker, as Fox News reported.

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