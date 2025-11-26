Trump State Dept. declares abortions, euthanasia, transgender surgeries ‘human rights violations’

The Trump admin will ask countries to count abortion drugs and transgender surgeries as 'human rights violations’; however, the gov’t has allowed for abortion pills to spread nationwide.

(LifeSiteNews) — Federal officials will recognize the intentional destruction of innocent preborn babies as well as the surgical and chemical mutilation of children as human rights violations, according to the State Department.

Spokesperson Tommy Pigott told The Daily Signal that countries receiving foreign aid will be required to include “the mutilation of children” in their annual reporting to the United States.

“In recent years, new destructive ideologies have given safe harbor to human rights violations,” Pigott said. “The Trump administration will not allow these human rights violations, such as the mutilation of children, laws that infringe on free speech, and racially discriminatory employment practices, to go unchecked. We are saying enough is enough.”

“Racially discriminatory” practices include favoring non-white applicants for jobs or other benefits, a practice sometimes called “affirmative action.”

The human rights reports are a standard requirement for countries receiving taxpayer dollars.

“The State Department submits Human Rights Reports on all countries receiving assistance and all United Nations member states to Congress in accordance with the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 and the Trade Act of 1974,” The Daily Signal explained.

Other human rights violations that must be tracked include sanctions for so-called “hate speech,” supporting mass migration into other countries, “attempts to coerce individuals into engaging in euthanasia,” “violations of religious freedom, including antisemitic violence and harassment,” and support for “forced testing, forced organ harvesting, and eugenic gene-editing practices on human embryos.”

A medical reform group that opposes transgender drugs and surgeries for minors thanked the Trump administration for “setting a clear moral standard” on this issue, as well as others, such as DEI.

“Do No Harm commends the Trump administration for highlighting toxic ideologies around the globe as the first step to eliminating them,” Executive Director Kristina Rasmussen told LifeSiteNews via a media statement.

“Engaging in racial discrimination or pushing irreversible gender medicalization on children is unacceptable – whether here at home or abroad,” Rasmussen said. “The State Department is leading the way in protecting the vulnerable and setting a clear moral standard for the world.”

The recognition that the mutilation of children is an international human rights issue is the latest positive sign that gender ideology support may be receding. There is a growing body of evidence that shows transgender drugs and surgeries are harmful. Furthermore, biologists have confirmed that it is not possible for someone to change his or her sex.

🚨The State Department is calling out destructive ideologies formerly promoted by the Biden Administration that have been used to propagate human rights violations. President Trump will not allow the mutilation of children, attacks on free speech, and racially discriminatory… pic.twitter.com/lkZNIAGxmK — Department of State (@StateDept) November 24, 2025

The Trump administration’s classification of abortions, including abortion drugs, as a human rights violation, is also a positive sign that the president and his team oppose the killing of preborn babies.

However, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has faced criticism from pro-life leaders, such as Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), for approving a new abortifacient drug.

“My plea to the FDA is to follow the science,” he said on a late October call, attended by LifeSiteNews.

“I have not yet heard back” from FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, Hawley said, even though he sent the letter a month prior to the call, organized by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

Pro-lifers recognize, however, that no abortion drug can truly be “safe” since it aims to kill an innocent human baby in the womb.

Students for Life cheered on the announcement from the State Dept. about classifying abortions as human rights violations.

“Abortion IS a human rights violation and the leading cause of death worldwide, taking more than 200,000 babies’ lives every day,” the group wrote on X.

