Trump stopped talking about annexing Canada out of respect for King Charles: report

A soon-to-be-released biography of Queen Elizabeth II reveals that the royal biographer told Donald Trump to leave Canada alone.

( LifeSiteNews ) – Revelations from an upcoming biography show that U.S. President Donald Trump stopped talking about annexing Canada solely out of respect for King Charles, who technically is Canada’s head of state.

The revelation came to light in an excerpt from a soon-to-be-released biography of the late Queen Elizabeth II, as revealed by a recent Daily Mail article.

British royal biographer Robert Hardman’s upcoming biography recounts him meeting with Trump in Mar-a-Lago in December 2025. At this meeting, the pair discussed Trump’s many state visits with both the Queen and King Charles.

Hardman recounted how Trump had “mischievously” asked if he should start a war with Denmark so he could take Greenland.

Hardman replied that this action would “probably destroy NATO and, while we were on the subject, could he please leave Canada alone.”

“It had been a staunch ally throughout history, a gallant D-Day partner and attempting to acquire it would undoubtedly make the King of Canada unhappy,” Hardman told Trump.

In reply, Trump said, rather unbelievably, “Do they still recognize the King? Or have they stopped doing that?”

Hardman affirmed that this is still the case, that technically speaking, King Charles is the head of state of Canada.

Trump then went off on Canada’s “terrible politicians,” noting how they are “nice to my face and then they say bad things behind my back.”

Trump then said, “The problem is some guy drew that straight line to make a border.”

“He should just have drawn it 50 miles further north, and then there wouldn’t be a problem,” Trump added.

Hardman noted, however, that Trump then admitted that building a new border would be hard and acknowledged Canada’s sovereignty.

“I suppose Canadians have got 200 years of history and all that ‘Oh, Canada’ thing,” Trump said to Hardman.

“You can’t deal with that in 3 1/2 years. I guess it’s not going to happen!” Trump added.

Hardman said that this was the “closest I had heard to an acknowledgement that, as long as Canada had the King, Mr. Trump was not going to usurp him.”

Trump has many times before heaped praise on the UK monarchs.

Trump has routinely suggested that Canada become an American state over the past year, often making such statements while talking about or implementing trade tariffs on Canadian goods.

However, when Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney was elected last year, Trump heaped praise on him.

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