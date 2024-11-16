Trump sues New York Times for $10 billion over ‘false and defamatory statements’

A letter from President-elect Donald Trump's attorney accuses the New York Times of being 'a full-throated mouthpiece of the Democratic Party' that uses 'industrial-scale libel against political opponents.'

(LifeSiteNews) — President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney has sent a letter to the New York Times (NYT) and book publisher Penguin Random House (PRH) demanding $10 billion in damages over “false and defamatory statements.”

The letter reportedly arrived a few days before the presidential election but has just recently come to light.

“There was a time, long ago, when the New York Times was considered the ‘newspaper of record,” wrote Trump’s attorney, Edward Andrew Paltzik, according to the Columbia Journalism Review (CJR), which reviewed the 10-page letter. “Those halcyon days have passed.”

The letter accuses the NYT of being “a full-throated mouthpiece of the Democratic Party” that uses “industrial-scale libel against political opponents.”

According to CJR, the letter singles out two stories co-authored by Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner “that related to their book on Trump and his financial dealings, Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success, released on September 17.”

The letter also called attention to an October story headlined “For Trump, a Lifetime of Scandals Heads Toward a Moment of Judgment” by Peter Baker and an October 22 article by Michael S. Schmidt titled “As Election Nears, Kelly Warns Trump Would Rule Like a Dictator.”

Trump’s attorney alleges in his letter that the NYT had “every intention of defaming and disparaging the world-renowned Trump brand that consumers have long associated with excellence, luxury, and success in entertainment, hospitality, and real estate, among many other industries, as well as falsely and maliciously defaming and disparaging him as a candidate for the highest office in the United States.”

“Given the long list of well-known and historic business achievements by President Trump and his family, President Trump’s remarkable business, literary, media, and real estate achievements, and the fact that President Trump – and his life story – are the epitome of the American Dream and what it means to be an American patriot, as well as his lifelong support for America’s men and women in uniform, these defamatory statements are all the more despicable in their falsity,” states the letter to the NYT.

The NYT has reportedly referred Paltzik to PRH concerning the accusations stemming from Buettner and Craig’s book and that the newspaper stands by their reporting.

The NYT is not the only left-leaning media outlet being targeted by the president-elect’s attorneys.

The Trump campaign has also sued CBS for $10 billion over the network’s 60 Minutes October interview with Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris, alleging that the edited video report that was broadcast misled the public and unfairly disadvantaged the Republican candidate, amounting to election interference.

“To paper over Kamala’s ‘word salad’ weakness, CBS used its national platform on 60 Minutes to cross the line from the exercise of judgment in reporting to deceitful, deceptive manipulation of news,” the lawsuit alleges.

Trump’s attorney accused CBS of shifting “into overdrive to get Kamala elected,” and accused the network of “partisan and unlawful acts of voter interference through malicious, deceptive and substantial news distortion.”

The former and future president has had a long-standing feud with media outlets that have overwhelmingly published negative stories about him and his administration.

Shortly after his inauguration in 2017, President Trump declared that the press is “the enemy of the American people.”

Two years later, Trump reiterated that sentiment and said, “The press is doing everything within their power to fight the magnificence of the phrase, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

