Trump supporters flood DC on eve of of Jan. 6 rallies

January 6, 2021 will feature huge pro-Trump gatherings all around the nation's capital.
Tue Jan 5, 2021 - 7:12 pm EST
By LifeSiteNews staff
WASHINGTON, D.C., January 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – On the eve of the day the U.S. presidential election could be certified after a congressional showdown, hundreds of thousands of President Donald Trump supporters are demanding their voices be heard. January 6, 2021 will see members of the U.S. House and Senate debate whether the electoral college’s votes should be certified despite the rampant evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Tonight, Trump supporters are already gathering in Washington, D.C. for a day of rallies in support of the president. LifeSiteNews will be providing extensive coverage of the day’s events.

