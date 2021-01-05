Trump supporters flood DC on eve of of Jan. 6 rallies

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 5, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – On the eve of the day the U.S. presidential election could be certified after a congressional showdown, hundreds of thousands of President Donald Trump supporters are demanding their voices be heard. January 6, 2021 will see members of the U.S. House and Senate debate whether the electoral college’s votes should be certified despite the rampant evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Tonight, Trump supporters are already gathering in Washington, D.C. for a day of rallies in support of the president. LifeSiteNews will be providing extensive coverage of the day’s events.

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

— Article continues below Petition —